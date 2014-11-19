Billy Butler Signs With Oakland A's For 3 Years, $30 Million

Billy Butler will be playing for a new team next year after reports state that he has signed a 3-year, $30 million with the Oakland Athletics, according to MLBDailyRumors, Robert Murray.

The deal will also include a $5 million signing bonus.

Butler spent the first seven years of his career with the Kansas City Royals and was an important piece to their 2014 World Series run.

This past year was actually one of his worst statistical years, only hitting nine homers and knocking in 66 RBI. He hit had double digit home runs in every season since his rookie year in '07, including 29 in 2012 and 21 in 2009.

The Royals did not pick up his option after falling in game seven of the World Series.

He has had a very solid career, a potent middle of the lineup enforcer with big RBI potential, and most importantly, he is only 28 years old.

The A's need that middle of the order hitter because Adam Dunn retired after a brief stint with Oakland. Butler should be able to do just that while playing DH and 1B.