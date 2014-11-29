White Sox and Athletics 'Past Just Talking' Stage of Jeff Samardzija Trade Discussion

The Chicago Sun Times' Daryl Van Schouwen reported just after noontime on Saturday that the Chicago White Sox are working hard on a trade for starting pitcher Jeff Samardzija from the Oakland Athletics. In fact, Van Schouwen says that the discussion has passed the "just talking stage" and could possibly involve shortstop Alexei Ramirez going to the Athletics. Nothing is finalized at this time, and it could still fall through, but progress is on-going.

Samardzija will enter his final year of team control and arbitration eligibility in 2015. Van Schouwen says that the right hander wants to hit costless agency before discussing any long-term deal with any team, but he may like the idea of returning to Chicago, where he spent at least parts of seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Samardzija and the Cubs could not come to a contract agreement, which eventually led to his trade (along with that of fellow starter Jason Hammel) from the Cubs to the Athletics early in July.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2012, Samardzija's record is only 24-39 in 94 games, but he pitched most of that time for a very low-scoring last-place Cubs team. His 3.70 ERA and 1.21 WHIP indicate he is a much better starting pitcher than does his record. He has also stayed on the field -- not a single start missed due to injury. He did not even miss a game as a reliever from 2008- 2011.

Inserting Samardzija into the same rotation as ace lefty Chris Sale (12-4, 2.17 ERA in 2014) and Jose Quintera (9-11, 3.32) would give the White Sox a very formidable rotation regarding the top three starters.

White Sox vice president/general manager Ken Williams stated his desire to end the "rebuilding" talks and start talking about winning. Van Schouwen quoted the following statement in his report, said Williams,

“I don’t want to hear any more talk about rebuilding and certainly don’t want to take it on the chin any longer. We’ve got to start making progress with more wins, and we’re going to have to do what we’ve got to do to get there.”

That attitude showed when Williams signed first baseman Adam LaRoche and left-hander Zach Duke earlier this month. If he can seal the Samrdzija deal, then little doubt would remain that Williams wants to win now.