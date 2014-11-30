Atlanta Braves are shopping Evan Gattis, Justin Upton

The Atlanta Braves are looking to make a trade involving some big names. Catcher Evan Gattis, and Outfielder Justin Upton are reportedly being shopped, according to John Hickey of Bay Area News Group.

The main team that is interested is the Oakland Athletics, who recently traded Josh Donaldson to Toronto. In return, the Braves are reportedly asking for pitcher Jeff Samardzija.

Oakland sending Samardzija to Atlanta for Upton and Gattis would appear to be a good deal for both sides, as the Athletics are surely going to be looking to replace the offense that they will be missing without Donaldson around.

On paper, this deal looks pretty simple, one pitcher for two position players. However, it would be surprising if the final deal looks like this because the Braves will probably ask for a prospect or two, so the deal can be evened out.

Last season, Upton batted .270, with 29 home runs and 102 runs batted in. Gattis batted .263, with 22 home runs and 52 runs batted in.