Costless Agent RHP David Robertson Looking For Big Payday

David Robertson could be coming off of the market very soon. It was reported by Jon Heyman of http://cbssports.com that the costless agent RHP Robertson has a three-year, $39 million offer on the table, but as far as anyone is concerned that team is not being named at this point.

All of this is coming from a reliable executive within the game, and told Jon Heyman this. The contract length and price could easily go up from those numbers and could reach the four or five-year mark. The New York Yankees offered Robertson a deal, but it is unclear if he will resign with the club. Several teams are pushing for Robertson at this moment.

Robertson, 29, saved 39 games in 44 chances for the Yanks' this season as he helped the Yankees get to a 84-78 mark in 2014. "David Robertson, the top costless agent closer this winter, is said to have such a vibrant mark that he’s likely to get a four-year deal despite having a draft pick attached to him by virtue of him declining the Yankees’ qualifying offer." That quote is from Jon Heyman.

As others have reported and wrote, the Houston Astros are a team to keep a close eye on for Robertson. As Shawn Sailer, of http://baseballessential.com writes the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox are other teams that could be interested in Robertson as their closer.

Robertson spent his career mainly backing up Yankees great Mariano Rivera who retired in 2013. The Yankees do need Robertson back, but they won't make a hard nose dive for him. New York has their top priorities to go after such as a shortstop since they didn't sign Hanley Ramirez and rivals Boston Red Sox did. The Yanks' also need a good DH, which means they could make a move for Atlanta Braves Evan Gattis, but if they go after him, they will need to be willing to get Justin Upton. It seems as if any team willing to make a push for Gattis will also have to deal with J. Upton.