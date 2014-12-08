Athletics Ship Brandon Moss To Cleveland

Outfielder Nick Swisher's days in Cleveland may be winding down as the Cleveland Indians acquired first baseman/corner outfielder Brandon Moss from the Oakland Athletics on Monday afternoon.

Moss, 31 is coming off an All-Star season that saw the 8-year veteran hit .234 with 25 homeruns and 81 RBI in 500 at-bats over 147 games. The two organizations had been talking for quite some time but after talks died down a bit they finally picked back up on Monday when ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted the two sides were on the verge of a deal.

In exchange for Moss, the Athletics acquired infield prospect Joe Wendle. Wendle will turn 25 next April and has yet to play above the AA level. Last season, the 24-year old infielder spent most of his time in AA playing 87 games for the Akron Aeros. Over the course of his 86 games in AA, Wendle hit .253/.311/.414 with eight homeruns and 50 RBI.

Over the course of his three seasons in the minors, Wendle is career .292 hitter with 28 homeruns and 155 RBI in 1,016 at-bats over the course of 261 games.

With the acquisition of Moss, the Indians may be looking to move the ever struggling Nick Swisher who only hit .208 with eight homeruns and 42 RBI over 97 games with the Indians this past season. The 34-year old outfielder still has a guaranteed $30 million left over the next two seasons with a vesting option for 2017 that's worth $14 million.