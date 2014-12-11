Dodgers Deal Gordon And Haren To Miami

The Los Angeles Dodgers were busy on Wednesday afternoon. After shipping cash and two minor league pitchers to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for shortstop Jimmy Rollins, the Dodgers have shipped 26-year old second baseman Dee Gordon and left handed pitcher Dan Haren to the Miami Marlins for a package of prospects.

Gordon is coming off a career season in Los Angeles that saw the four-year veteran hit .289/.326/.378 with two homeruns and 34 RBIs in 148 games. The son of former big league reliever Tom Gordon will be the every day second baseman for the Marlins, taking over the duties from Donovan Solano who hit a modest .252/.300/.323 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 111 games last season.

Haren's situation in this trade may be complicated as it was reported by Jon Heyman of CBS Sports that the 34-year old will be leaning towards retirement now as he would only had wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Angels. Last season for the Dodgers, Haren made 32 starts, picking up a 13-11 record while posting a 4.02 ERA over 186.0 innings pitched. In his 12-year major league career, Haren is a lifetime 142-122 with a 3.77 ERA.

The Marlins made a questionable package of players and prospects in the deal for Gordon and Haren as it consists of top pitching prospect Andrew Heaney, Kike Hernandez, Chris Hatcher and Austin Barnes.

The most notable name out of the four players is LHP Andrew Heaney, the Marlins top prospect and the second top left handed pitching prospect only behind the Dodgers' 18-year old phenom Julio Urias. Heaney made his MLB debut last season appearing in seven games after being drafted 9th overall in the 2009 MLB Draft. Over his three years in the minors, Heaney collected a 19-11 record with a 2.77 ERA in 259.2 innings pitched.

Hernandez is a 23-year old infielder that the Marlins received in the trade that sent prospect Colin Moran, and Jake Marisnick to the Houston Astros for Jarred Cosart and Austin Wates. A former 6th round draft pick, Hernandez played in 42 games last season, hitting .175 with seven hits in 40 at-bats. The 23-year old infielder was able to collect two homeruns and six RBIs however in those seven hits.

Hatcher, 29 will provide bullpen depth for the Dodgers as the four-year veteran has made 81 appearances including 52 in 2014. In his 52 appearances this past season, Hatcher posted a 0-3 record with a 3.38 ERA in 56 innings.

Banres, 24 is a catcher, second baseman, third baseman is a career .298 hitter in his four minor league seasons. In 2014, Barnes split time between High A and AA, playing in 122 games. He would hit .317 with one homerun and 14 RBIs in 44 games with the Jupiter Hammerheads before being called up to the Jacksonville Suns, where he hit .296 with two homeruns and 12 RBIs in 78 games.



