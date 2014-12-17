San Francisco Giants Re-Sign Sergio Romo

The San Francisco Giants have reportedly reached an agreement with reliever Sergio Romo on a two-year contract, ensuring that Romo will remain a Giant for the foreseeable future. MLB.com's Joey Nowack announced the news Wednesday afternoon, stating that the contract is worth a total of $15 million, meaning Romo will receive a raise in his average annual value from $5.5 million in 2014 to $7.5 million for each of the next two years. Romo must pass a physical exam to make the deal official.

Romo lost his role as the Giants' closer to Santiago Casilla in June of this season, but he never complained openly. Instead, he graciously accepted his new role as a setup man and helped lead his team to a third World Series title in the past five years -- all even years from 2010-2014. Overall, Romo complied a record of 6-4 with a 3.72 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 23 saves in 64 total appearances. Once he became a setup man, he flourished beyond expectations, including allowing no runs in 11 August appearances. He allowed one earned run in seven postseason innings.

Romo became the Giants' closer mid-season in 2012 when Brian Wilson went down and eventually needed Tommy John surgery. Since then, Romo has saved 75 games for the Giants (78 total in his career), including 38 in 2013. He has pitched for the Giants as a reliever for his entire seven-year career, which began in 2008. He is also 3-1 with a 2.11 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, and four saves in 25 postseason games.