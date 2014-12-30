Nine Changes MLB Commissioner-Elect Rob Manfred Must Institute to Save Baseball

This is a pivotal time in MLB history. The median age of fans and viewers is getting older, and younger viewers are losing patience and interest in the slow games and the drawn-out season. The game is now in Commissioner-Elect Rob Manfred’s hands, and these are nine changes he needs to implement immediately to save baseball:

1. Shorten spring training, start the regular season in mid-March and shorten the season to 138 games

A prime opportunity is sitting right in front of the MLB -- the “dead month” of sports during August. Aside from the MLB regular season, the NBA and NHL playoffs end in mid-late June, and most sports fans apathetically tolerate the NFL preseason while counting down the days to the kickoff of college and pro football. Of the 50-most watched sporting events in 2013, how many showcased MLB games? Zero, while 46 NFL games made that list. This does not mean the MLB should not compete with the NFL; this just emphasizes the potential benefit of having more of the MLB postseason during a time when there is significantly less viewer competition.

Why 138? First, the number of games preferably needs to be divisible by the typical series of 3 games. Second, 24 fewer games, in combination with the extra two weeks of games in March (as well as potentially fewer off-days), ends the regular season in early-mid August. Thus, the MLB would have essentially a full month when sports fans’ attention focuses primarily on its postseason.

Obviously, fewer games means fewer ticket sales, less sponsorship, and overall less revenue for MLB and the franchises. However, beginning the MLB postseason in early-mid August would significantly increase interest and ratings during the playoffs (and therefore ticket and sponsorship sales), which would offset most, if not all (and in excess), of the lost revenue from a shorter season. A shortened season will also increase sales to regular season games; not only will ticket prices and attendance numbers rise, but a shorter season allows more teams to stay in the race. Most importantly, however, this is about building a younger audience to sustain growth for the future. Leave the playoffs in October, and baseball will continue to hide more and more behind other sports. Move the playoffs to August, and build a following that looks forward to August and becomes devoted during the regular season as well.

2. Expand the second round of the playoffs to a 7-game series

The MLB has the longest season of any major sport, yet it shortens the first non-wildcard round (with the most total playoff games) to 2 fewer games per series. The NBA and NHL, both of which have almost half the number of regular season games as the MLB, take full advantage of a 7-game series. The one-game wildcard playoff for the first round is great since it emphasizes the importance of winning the division. But only 5 games in the second round is too short. More money, more excitement…this is a no-brainer.

3. Allow only 3 warm-up pitches for pitchers

To clarify, all pitchers, whether starting the game, continuing the next inning or coming into the game for relief, are only allowed 3 warm-up pitches per inning after taking the mound. This is the first recommendation directed at speeding up the action in games. Pitchers have the bullpen to warm up as much as they want, and pitchers continuing the next inning can manage with 3 pitches.

Now, consider the costs; fewer commercials between innings would seem to decrease revenue and interfere with television contracts. However, a video of a man twiddling his thumbs with as long of commercial breaks as MLB wants would still not make money. The point is, television contracts and advertising revenue will grow so long as MLB makes the entertainment surrounding the advertisement enticing. Look at the English Premier League or World Cup. The only primary in-game commercials occur at halftime, and they seem to be doing just fine with sponsors. With viewers leaving MLB for more fast-paced entertainment, MLB needs to speed up the game. Get on the field, give the pitcher three warm-up pitches, throw down to second, and play ball.

4. Expand the strike zone

This will understandably be controversial, but it needs to happen. MLB rules defines the strike zone as “that area over home plate the upper limit of which is a horizontal line at the midpoint between the top of the shoulders and the top of the uniform pants, and the lower level is a line at the hollow beneath the kneecap. The strike zone shall be determined from the batter's stance as the batter is prepared to swing at a pitched ball” (Rule 2.00). MLB needs to expand this zone by approximately an inch vertically and horizontally on both sides. This will require specific umpire training and adjustments by all players, but a larger zone will force players to swing more often, thus speeding up the game and expanding (pun intended) viewer interest.

5. Enforce the 12-second rule between pitches

MLB Rule 8.04: “When the bases are unoccupied, the pitcher shall deliver the ball to the batter within 12 seconds after he receives the ball. Each time the pitcher delays the game by violating this rule, the umpire shall call Ball. The 12-second timing starts when the pitcher is in possession of the ball and the batter is in the box, alert to the pitcher. The timing stops when the pitcher releases the ball. The intent of this rule is to avoid unnecessary delays. The umpire shall insist that the catcher return the ball promptly to the pitcher, and that the pitcher take his position on the rubber promptly. Obvious delay by the pitcher should instantly be penalized by the umpire.”

Why have a rule if MLB does not enforce it? Either give the second base umpire a stopwatch to stop play or radio in to the home plate umpire’s ear piece when the 12 seconds are up. The MLB should also consider forcing batters to keep at least one foot in the batter's box between pitches. This, once again, points to speeding up the game, so please enforce it.

6. Change All-Star Game back to not determining home field advantage in the World Series

Look at this scenario (fans can choose from many): in 2003, the first year this silly rule went into the books, Hank Blalock of the Texas Rangers hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Eric Gagne of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning of the All-Star Game to give the A.L. home field advantage in the World Series that year. It was a dramatic, phenomenal game. It had one problem: neither the Rangers nor the Dodgers made the playoffs that year. Yet, the Yankees got home-field advantage over the Marlins in the World Series from a rare mistake from Gagne (although it proved not to matter). This makes no sense; the team that has the better record in the regular season deserves home-field advantage in the World Series.

Although MLB may lose a small percentage of All-Star Game viewers by changing the rule back, it is the right thing to do. Plus, MLB should consider adding a new event before the Homerun Derby, such as an accuracy throw competition to hit a target at home plate from center field. As for the players actually playing hard, All-Stars are professionals and should have enough motivation to win regardless of the prize.

7. Add the designated hitter to the National League

Mr. Selig made the logical, right choice by pushing the Astros to the American League. Other than ease of Intraleague play, it made zero sense to have a six-team N.L. Central and a four-team AL West. Similarly, but a little less obviously, MLB needs to create uniformity with the designated hitter rule. Sure, it spices things up during Interleague play, but once again, it is not logical. It is an unnecessary advantage for home teams during Interleague play; stats across the leagues are not comparable, and all teams in MLB should play by the same rules.

Whether MLB adds the DH to the N.L. or removes the DH from the A.L., either way is an improvement. However, there are many more pros to adding the DH to the N.L. First, considering the decline in offense and interest over the years, adding an extra .200 points to one of the #9 hitters’ batting averages will surely add more excitement and action (not to mention preventing teams from walking the 8th batter to get to the pitcher in the N.L.). Second, as many veterans nestle into the DH role, removing the DH from the A.L. would remove several veteran hitters from the game earlier, and the MLB Players Association will never go for that. Finally, watching pitchers hit is about as exciting as watching an extra point in football. Get rid of it, and enjoy the benefit on your top line.

8. Add targets to stands behind the outfield wall (think advertising)

This recommendation would probably be better-directed at individual franchises; however, encouraging this from the Commissioner’s office will only bring more fans to the parks and thus increase interest in MLB. Each franchise should add three to five circular “targets” behind the outfield wall of its field, not interfering with fans’ views and within achievable homerun distance. If a player hits a homerun that hits a target in the air, the advertiser owes a generous deal or prize to every ticketholder in the park. Think of the potential for advertising revenue with these targets, and, more importantly, think of fans’ extra excitement with the potential of a great prize from one swing of the bat. Targets would likely be interested.

9. Make a Wish Day

This recommendation, saved for last, is the best of the nine. Not everything is about money, and MLB’s contributions to communities across the world are very respectable. As a business with endless opportunities for publicity, MLB has a responsibility to use that publicity to change people’s lives for the better. MLB should implement a Make a Wish Day: a day when every player and coach in MLB hosts a child from the Make-a-Wish Foundation. In doing so, instead of wearing their own last names on their backs, the players and coaches wear the last name of the children they are hosting and sponsoring for the day. The children spend the game in the dugouts, and they get the jersey worn by their sponsors after the game. There are plenty of opportunities for donations for this day from the players, coaches, organizations, fans and media. Most importantly, it will give those hundreds of children an unforgettable day and yet another reason to fight against their hardships.

As Mr. Babe Ruth said himself, “baseball is the greatest game in the world and deserves the best you can give it.” Now is the time to take action.