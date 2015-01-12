Athletics Sign Jesse Chavez To One Year Deal, Avoid Arbitration

The Oakland Athletics have reached an agreemenet with right handed pitcher Jesse Chavez on a one year deal, avoiding arbitration, according to Jon Heyman of CBS Sports. Chavez will be paid a salary of $2.15 million by the Athletics.

Despite pass strugles from the bullpen Chavez had a good season in 2014. Because of the injuries to Jarrod Parker and AJ Griffin, Chavez was moved to the starting rotation. In 146 innings Chavez pitched to an 8-8 record, along with a 3.45 ERA, a 8.4 K/9, 3.0 BB/9 and a 42% ground ball rate in 32 games pitched (21 start). After the additions of Jon Lester, Jeff Samardzja, and Jason Hammel Chavez was forced back to the bullpen.

The 32 year old has a career 17-23 record over his seven year major league career. Along with a 4.70 carrer ERA, Chavez has a career 84 ERA+. In Chavez's seven year career he has pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays, and Oakland Athletics.