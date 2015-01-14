Confidence in Pedro Alvarez at an All-Time Low

Voluntary workouts in Bradenton started yesterday for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Jordy Mercer is the only veteran present. Most tenured players do not show up to these workouts unless there are extenuating circumstances, but Pedro Alvarez needed to show up. He is in the middle of switching positions and skipped fall ball. He is also coming off an injury. Alvarez's decision to stay home and wait until Spring Training is perceived as a lack of commitment and brings the confidence in the former first-round pick to an all-time low.

The voluntary workouts tend to be filled with young players, non-roster Spring Training invitees, or those coming off injury. Alvarez is a special case. He has never faced a more pivotal point in his professional career. He comes off a season in which his horrendous throwing errors forced a move to first base. A foot injury ended his season after playing only a few games at his new position.

The tumultuous season ended with Alvarez's getting only 445 plate appearances. He finished with a .231 average thanks to a good run of games just prior to the foot injury. He had 18 home runs and a .717 OPS. The word trade was associated with his name -- and still is as the workouts begin. His value is not high enough for the Pirates to find a suitor for trade, and neither is his attitude.

Pirates general manager Neal Huntington was careful with his comments when asked about Alvarez's absence. He is always careful and calculated with his words, but he generally speaks the truth.

Speaking to Rob Biertempfel of the Tribune Review Huntington said, "Pedro had the complete option to come or not. We expect him to be ready to go on the first day of spring training and to get after it." Huntington was attentive enough now not to send a negative message to Alvarez. That is good considering the perception that Alvarez is thin-skinned.

After last season, Alvarez is going to have to win back the confidence of Pirates fans. If he struggles at his new position in Spring Training and the bat goes blank in April, the season could already be over. Not many are on Alvarez's side right now. The only way to change that is by performance, so only time will tell.