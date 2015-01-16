MLB Arbitration: Pirates Settle With Nine Players, Hearing Coming for Walker

The arbitration deadline loomed on Friday for the Pittsburgh Pirates and their 12 eligible players. Prior to the 1:00 p.m. EST deadline, nine players settled on a contract and avoided the arbitration process. However, second baseman Neil Walker is set to go to a hearing to determine his salary for 2015 as the Pirates and the hometown kid have been unable and, at times, unwilling to come to agreement on a long-term deal in addition to this year's terms. The Pirates came in under the projections of Matt Swartz and MLB Trade Rumors in most cases, but the dealings today and at the hearings next month will push the payroll closer to $100 million.

Josh Harrison received $600,000 more than estimated as the sides agreed to a deal worth $2.8 million. The All-Star caliber season for Harrison netted him a 445% raise in his first arbitration-eligible year. Harrison is expected to be the starter at third base when the season begins.

The catching duo of Francisco Cervelli and Chris Stewart will combine for a salary of $2.2 million. Cervelli comes in at just under $1 million, but he will get the chance to become the everyday catcher. The duo's salary is less than a third of the departed Russell Martin's (now with the Toronto Blue Jays) contract for this season. Cervelli and Stewart are praised for their pitch framing, but they will be tested by base stealers all year long. Even a league-average caught-stealing rate may justify their salaries.

Three pitchers came to an agreement with the Pirates before the deadline. Antonio Bastardo got $3.1 million, which was slightly higher than estimated. Jared Hughes reached a deal worth $1.075 million. Mark Melancon avoided arbitration by settling on $5.4 million. Many thought Melancon could earn up to $2 million more than that based on his ability to fulfill both the closer and eighth inning role. Regardless, the $5.4 million is believed to be the largest single-season contract for a closer in Pirates history.

As with Melancon, the Pirates most likely offered Walker a conservative figure less than the projected $8.6 million. The Pirates have become a file and trial team, so the sides should head to an arbitration hearing in which Walker will try to prove he is worth that figure.

Sean Rodriguez, Tony Watson and Travis Snider also settled according to the Pirates twitter account. Snider gets $2.1 million while Rodriguez and Watson come in at $1.9 million and $1.75 million, respectively. Pedro Alvarez and Vance Worley will go to hearing along with Walker.

Arbitration hearings begin on February 1 and conclude on February 21. Pitchers and catchers report to Pirates' Spring Training on February 18 while position players are expected to report by February 23, so the team will want to have the hearings out of the way and focus on the 2015 season.