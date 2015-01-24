MLB Says Good-Bye to Chicago Cubs', MLB Legend Ernie Banks

Some very sad news has hit the sports world: Chicago Cubs legendary shortstop/first baseman Ernie Banks has passed away. Marty Noble of MLB.com reports that Banks died Friday night, but the cause of death is not available at this time.

UPDATE: Banks's family has confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

More than a baseball player, Banks was an ambassador for the game and for the Cubs. He is forever-remembered for his "Let's play two" love for the game and for the Cubs, the team for which Banks played his entire 19-year Hall-of-Fame career. In fact, it was Banks who nicknamed Wrigley Field "The Friendly Confines."

MLB Network's Greg Amsinger gave a four-minute tribute to Banks on Friday night's edition of MLB Now. Amsinger described the career of "Mr. Cub" and the pioneer status that Banks brought to Chicago. Banks became the Cubs' first African Amercian player in September of 1953, six seasons after Jackie Robinson broke into the Majors as the league's first African American player as a member of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Banks, unfortunately, never played in the postseason. For most of his career, the Cubs were not even close to contention. His career (1953-1971) ended just two years after the introduction of the divisional series in 1969. The Cubs were in first place in the brand new National League Eastern division for most that season but fell short to the New York Mets, who eventually won the World Series.

A look at Banks' career shows that he very well deserved a chance to play in a World Series. In his 19 years as a Cub, Banks compiled a line of .274/.330 /.500, 512 HR, 1,636 RBI, and 67.5 WAR for a perennial cellar dweller. He won two straight National League Most Valuable Player awards (1958-1959). During that two-year span, he averaged .308, 46 HR, and 136 RBI. He also played on 11 N.L. All-Star teams and won a Gold Glove at shortstop. He hit 277 of his home runs as a shortstop, setting a then-record for the position until Cal Ripken, Jr. passed him in the 1990's. He hit Home Run #500 on May 12, 1970, at Wrigley Field against the Atlanta Braves.

Banks's 512 home runs are 22nd on the all-time list, and his RBI's rank 29th. However, he played in an era in which shortstops did not hit many home runs; they played defense. In fact, when he retired after the 1971 season, he ranked seventh all-time in home runs, tied with Braves legend Eddie Matthews. Banks played mainly shortstop from 1953-1961 and then moved to first base for the second half of his career. He played 1,125 games at shortstop and 1,259 games at first along with 94 games at third base (69) and in left field (23).

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts released a statement about the passing of the Cubs legend. Noble quoted that statement in his report. Said Ricketts,

"Words cannot express how important Ernie Banks will always be to the Chicago Cubs, the city of Chicago, and Major League Baseball. He was one of the greatest players of all time. He was a pioneer in the Major Leagues. And more importantly, he was the warmest and most sincere person I've ever known.

"Approachable, ever optimistic and kind-hearted, Ernie Banks is and always will be Mr. Cub. My family and I grieve the loss of such a great and good-hearted man, but we look forward to celebrating Ernie's life in the days ahead."

Banks was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977, his first year of eligibility, with 83.8% of the 383 votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).

CREDIT: Chicago Tribune

With the way Major League salaries have taken off in recent years, what type of paycheck would Banks have received? Banks's highest salary was $60,000, which he earned in 1969. Using Baseball Reference's salary conversion on his player page, that salary would translate to a mere $386,515 in 2014 -- less than the Major League minimum. It is safe to assume that Banks would earn the same types of mega deals that today's stars and even some lesser talents make. We could say the same for all of the legends of the game's past.

Cubs broadcaster Len Kasper and first baseman Anthony Rizzo gave their condolences to Banks's passing.

My heart is hurting. Ernie Banks was true gentleman. Loved him as friend & admired him as HOF player & ambassador for MLB & Cubs. Mr Cub RIP — Len Kasper (@LenKasper) January 24, 2015

Mr Cub. What you have done for the game of baseball the city of Chicago and everyone you have ever touched will never be forgotten. RIP — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) January 24, 2015

Major League Baseball and the entire sports world mourn the loss of Ernest Banks. His life spanned from January 31, 1931, to January 23, 2015, just eight days shy of his 84th birthday.