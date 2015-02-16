Boston Red Sox Are Not Close To A Trade For Cole Hamels

On Sunday it was reported by Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe that the Boston Red Sox made an offer to the Philadelphia Phillies for ace Cole Hamels. Obviously, the trade was not accepted. This deal has been speculated for quite some time, but nothing has been agreed upon.

Cafardo writes, "the [Red] Sox have made Philadelphia aware of the parameters of what the Sox are willing to give up for the starter."

On Monday, a source told Rob Bradford of WEEI that the Red Sox are not anywhere close to a trade for Hamels.

The Red Sox are one of four teams that have made an offer to the Phillies for Hamels. The others are most likely the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals and of course, the Red Sox.

In this writer's opinon, it seems like a long shot for any of these teams to finalize a deal for the left-hander. Spring training is just days away and it does not seem like the Phillies are willing to give up their most coveted player. However, if Philadelphia could accept if the right trade was set in place.

Hamels, 31, went 9-9 last season with an outstanding 2.46 ERA. He was able to add a 1.15 WHIP while striking out 198 batters. Arguably, 2014 was the best season of his nine-year career.