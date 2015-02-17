MLB Ultimate Roster--Second Baseman
Jackie Robinson is the ultimate 2nd Baseman. --Bob Sandberg, Wikimedia Commons Public Domain

This VAVEL writer has been making a countdown prior to pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. This humble correspondent and Missy Metz have been making this ultimate roster from February 1 until now, beginning with the pitchers, both starting and bullpen, first baseman, and catcher written already. Feel free to check those out after reading this.

The best second baseman in baseball history according to Missy Metz and this humble correspondent is the one the only Jackie Robinson. Jackie Robinson impacted baseball, but -- even more -- his impact on America as a country continues today.

Robinson was the first African-American player in MLB history, being signed by Branch Rickey and the Brooklyn Dodgers to begin playing in 1947. He first played in the Negro Leagues for one year for the Kansas City Monarchs. Robinson played in the Major Leagues for 10 years, all of which were with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

More than being a great ball player, Jackie Robinson was a trailblazer. Robinson made an impact outside of baseball; he also made an impact in America. With his breaking of the color barrier in Major League Baseball, he made an impact on African-Americans across the country during his career.

One legendary story of support from fellow players in the Majors includes Hank Greenberg, a former Detroit Tigers first baseman. The legend goes that during one game when Robinson was on first, Greenberg, who is Jewish, told him to ignore the hecklers because Greenberg had previously been the subject of anti-Semitic heckles. The story is described in Jews and Baseball: An American Love Story, which this humble correspondent recommends highly. Here is an excerpt.