VAVEL Ultimate MLB Roster--Shortstop

This VAVEL writer has been doing a breakdown of the ultimate roster in MLB history from February 1 until February 22. Today's coverage is the shortstop position; previously were pitchers, catchers, first baseman, and second baseman. Feel free to check out those winners out after reading this.

Cal Ripken, Jr. is the greatest shortstop in MLB history. Ripken was nicknamed “Iron Man” after playing 2,632 consecutive games and breaking fellow member of the VAVEL ultimate roster Lou Gehrig’s consecutive games record. Iron Man played in 3,001 games over the course of his career. Ripken is behind Derek Jeter and Honus Wagner for most hits all time for a shortstop. The Baltimore Orioles won the World Series in 1983, which was Ripken’s only World Series win.

Over the course of his career, Ripken collected 3,184 hits, good for 15th on the all time hits list. He also hit 431 homeruns. He also collected 1,695 RBIs with 1,647 runs. He had a .276 average in his career. He won the American League Rookie of the Year in his first season of 1982.

At the beginning of the 1987 season, the Orioles hired Cal Ripken, Sr. as their manager, replacing legendary manager Earl Weaver. During the season, Ripken, Sr. made history by putting Bill Ripken and Cal Ripken, Jr. into the lineup for the first time.

Ripken was named to 19 All-Star games, his last one coming in Seattle in 2001. In that All-Star game, the Texas Rangers' Alex Rodriguez was voted in as the starting shortstop with Ripken playing third. Prior to the star of the game, Rodriguez insisted that Ripken play shortstop instead. Here is that classy moment, courtesy of MLB.com.

In that game as well, Ripken homered to help the American League take down the National League.

Ripken won the American League MVP in 1983 with a .318 average, 27 home runs, and 47 doubles while playing all 162 games. He also won the 1991 MVP with a .323 average, 35 homeruns 46 doubles and 114 RBIs.

Ripken helps the trend continue on the VAVEL ultimate roster by being named to the MLB All Century team in 1999. He was a two-time Gold Glove winner as well as an eight-time Silver Slugger winner. He won the All-Star game MVP in 1991 and 2001. He won the Roberto Clemente award for sportsmanship, contributions to the community, and best play on the field in 1992. In addition, Number 8 is retired by the Baltimore Orioles.