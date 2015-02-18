Aaron Northcraft Clears Waivers, Sent To Triple-A El Paso

Aaron Northcraft, who was designated for assignment last week when the San Diego Padres signed James Shields, has cleared waivers. The transaction was reported by Dennis Lin of U-T San Diego, via Twitter. Northcraft will be a non-roster invitee during spring training.

Northcraft, 24, was acquired by San Diego in the Justin Upton trade. Last season Northcraft played for Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnet in the Atlanta Braves organization. Between the two levels, Northcraft pitched to a 7-10 record, with a 4.70 ERA in 24 outings (22 starts). He was originally drafted in the 10th round in the 2009 draft out of high school.

Northcraft was a longshot to make the Padres' Opening Day roster, but keeping him in the organization as a depth option in Triple-A is ideal. Northcraft has primarily been a starter in his professional career, so he seems like a good bet to crack the rotation in El Paso.

2015 will be Northcraft’s seventh in professional baseball. He has a career record of 41-48, with a 4.03 ERA in 134 career minor league games (125 starts). Northcraft has not yet made his major league debut.

San Diego currently has a full 40-man roster. The team will start spring training this week.