Aaron Northcraft Clears Waivers, Sent To Triple-A El Paso

The 24-year-old will attend spring training as a non-roster invitee.

Kevin Charity

Aaron Northcraft, who was designated for assignment last week when the San Diego Padres signed James Shields, has cleared waivers. The transaction was reported by Dennis Lin of U-T San Diego, via Twitter. Northcraft will be a non-roster invitee during spring training.

Northcraft, 24, was acquired by San Diego in the Justin Upton trade. Last season Northcraft played for Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnet in the Atlanta Braves organization. Between the two levels, Northcraft pitched to a 7-10 record, with a 4.70 ERA in 24 outings (22 starts). He was originally drafted in the 10th round in the 2009 draft out of high school.

Northcraft was a longshot to make the Padres' Opening Day roster, but keeping him in the organization as a depth option in Triple-A is ideal. Northcraft has primarily been a starter in his professional career, so he seems like a good bet to crack the rotation in El Paso.

2015 will be Northcraft’s seventh in professional baseball. He has a career record of 41-48, with a 4.03 ERA in 134 career minor league games (125 starts). Northcraft has not yet made his major league debut.

San Diego currently has a full 40-man roster. The team will start spring training this week.

