Miguel Cabrera Has Been Cleared To Resume Baseball Activites

The Detroit Tigers and their fans smiled with a sense of relief when they found out their slugger, Miguel Cabrera, was cleared for running and limited baseball activity, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com.

Beck said in a tweet, "Miguel Cabrera cleared for running progression and limited baseball activity, Dave Dombrowski announces. Basically hitting and throwing."

Beck later tweeted that Cabrera will start running on a specialized treadmill to control weight on his previously injured foot. He will report to Lakeland sometime next week.

This is great news for both Detroit and Cabrera. The superstar was cleared after undergoing a CT scan on his right foot, which was surgically repaired. He will slowly increase his workload and his running. As for now, he should be able to fully hit and throw.

At this rate, he should be ready for Opening Day or at least very close. If he is not, Alex Avila may get a chance to play first base, giving prospect James McCann to work behind the plate.

The 31-year-old slashed .313/.371/.524 during 2014 with 25 home runs and 109 RBI's. However, this was a down year for the 12-year veteran. Last season, he averaged .348/.442/.636 with 44 home runs and 137 RBI's. The downfall has to be blamed on the injury he dealt with all season. Hopefully, he will be back to 100 percent for the first time since 2013.