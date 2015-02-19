Atlanta Braves Have Contacted Boston Red Sox About Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Atlanta Braves have contacted the Boston Red Sox regarding outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., according to Peter Gammons. The team "made it clear they have strong interest" in the 24-year-old.

At this point, nothing is extremely close, but it is an interesting topic to keep an eye on.

It seems like he would really fit in with the rebuilding Braves. Plus, the Red Sox have an overload of outfielders at the moment. To get rid of the surplus of outfielders, more than one trade might need to be made.

Bradley has outstanding defense and might be worth the gamble for the Braves. It has not been reported what the Red Sox would want in return, but it probably is not a ton. It could be a prospect so they can add him with two other prospects to flip to the Philadelphia Phillies for ace Cole Hamels.

Bradley struggled during two seasons with the Red Sox. He slashed .196/.268/.280 over 164 total games and 530 plate appearances. He only hit four home runs and 40 RBI's during both seasons.