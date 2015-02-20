VAVEL MLB Ultimate Roster-Left Fielder

The position-by-position breakdown is on to the outfield now, with Left Field being the starting outfield position. For the past few weeks, yours truly and Missy Metz have been doing a VAVEL MLB ultimate roster. Previously, yours truly and Missy have done pitchers, catchers, first base man, second base man, shortstop, and third base.

Stan “The Man” Musial is the greatest left fielder to ever play Major League Baseball. Stan Musial played in the major leagues for 22 seasons from 1943 to 1966, excluding 1945 due to his military service that year. For all 22 years, he played for the St. Louis Cardinals He was named to 19 All-Star games over the course of his career, including 17 straight from 1946 to 1963.

“The Man” played in 3,026 games, getting 3,630 hits, and 475 home runs. Stan Musial had 1,951 RBIs as well. In his junior year in the majors, 1943, he won the NL MVP with a .357 average, 20 homers, 220 hits, and 48 doubles. That was his first of three career NL MVP's. He won his second NL MVP in 1946 after taking a year off to join the Navy in World War II. In 1946, he had a .365 average, with 228 hits, 50 doubles, 16 homers, and 103 RBIs. The last of his MVP's was in 1948, when he had an outstanding .376 average, 230 hits, 46 doubles, 39 homers and 131 RBIs.

During Musial’s career, the St. Louis Cardinals won the 1942, 1944, and 1946 World Series, which was his only World Series wins. In those World Series', he hit .256, with 22 hits and only one home run. In 1999, he was elected to the Major League Baseball All-Century team.

The Cards have retired his number six jersey, as well as inducted him into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. In 1969, Stan Musial got 93.2 percent of the vote to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with Roy Campanella. One sign of respect from a current player was in 2010. Former Cardinal Albert Pujols did not want to be called “El Hombre,” which translates to "The Man" in Spanish because as he said, “There is one man that gets that respect and that is Stan Musial.” On February 15, 2011, Stan was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama, which is the highest civilian honor the President can give.