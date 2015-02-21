Boston Red Sox Extend Manager John Farrell's Contract Through 2017

The Boston Red Sox have extended the contract of manager John Farrell for two more seasons. MLB.com's Iam Browne reports from Red Sox camp in Fort Myers, Florida, that the team announced the extension Saturday morning. The Red Sox also made the news public via Twitter.

Browne notes that the contract also includes an option for 2018.

Farrell has managed the Red Sox for the past two seasons. He led them to a 2013 World Series championship, the team's third title in ten years after Boston suffered through an 86-year drought between championships that included heart-breaking World Series losses in 1946, 1975, and 1986. They finally won it all in 2004 and again in 2007 (both with sweeps) before Farrell became the skipper in 2013.

Farrell has a career managerial record of 332-326 in four seasons: two with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2011-2012 and two with Boston. With Boston, he is 168-156. The Red Sox won 97 games in 2013 and 71 last year. Farrel was second in A.L. Manager of the Year voting in 2013.

Browne reminds us that Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington wanted Farrell to take over for departing manager Terry Francona before the 2012 season, but Farrell was not ready to leave Toronto at the time. Bobby Valentine came in, and the team finished in last place in the midst of season-long turmoil.

Farrell was very successful last year in challenging umpires' calls during Major League Baseball's first season of manager-requested instant replay review. Farrell won 19 of 34 challenges (56%).

Although the Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East in 2014, there is reason for hope in the upcoming season. Last season, the Red Sox pitching staff finished 10th in the league in ERA at 4.01, but it has some new arms entering 2015. Enter Rick Porcello, Wade Miley, and Alexi Ogando. The bullpen remains very much the same (3.33 ERA last year) with Koji Uehara (2.52 ERA and 26 saves still closing out games.

The biggest moves have come in the form of big bats. Along with slugging DH David Ortiz and a maturing young lineup, free agents Pablo Sandoval and Hanley Ramirez have joined the team, bringing their power and experience with winning to Fenway Park to showcase for a fan base that was severely disappointed last year after seeing its team win it all in 2013. The Red Sox went from worst to first to worst in a three-year span.