Jurickson Profar Is Likely Done For Season

Jurickson Profar underwent surgery to repair an issue in his right shoulder. It was a torn labrum. He will most likely be out for the season, according to Anthony Andro of FOX Sports South West.

If he cannot make a late season comeback, it will be two straight seasons that he has to sit out. Since the rehab takes nine months, it is very unlikely that he has any chance to come back, but you never know.

A few years back, Profar was known as a top prospect, but he is getting older and does not obtain that special value anymore. He played the most games of his career in 2013. He played 85 games and hit .234/.308/.336 with six home runs and 26 RBI's. Profar walked 26 times and struck out 67 times. He had a 0.0 WAR in 2013.

The current 22-year-old will have to return for 2016, at age 23, to try and make everything work. We know he has the talent, but after taking this much time off, it is impossible to know how he will perform.