Pittsburgh Pirates Ownership Investing For Now And The Future
Photo via @Pirates Official Twitter Account

While the first official full squad workout for the Pittsburgh Pirates took place this week, the excitement around the team is palpable. Most of the players reported before the entire team was required and now management are unveiling impressive infrastructure upgrades. The expectations are high for the team this year and the investments by owner Bob Nutting show a confidence in the current team and a belief in their future.

Neal Huntington has helped to build a team that broke a long losing streak and made back-to-back postseason appearances. That has increased revenue in many ways, which is coming back to the team in various ways. The payroll is just over $90 million and millions of dollars have been used for construction projects.

The first project that was unveiled was a 12,000 square foot performance center at Pirate City in Bradenton. This was a much-needed upgrade for the Bradenton Marauders and year-long training and rehabilitation programs run by the Pirates. Players would go to IMG Academy to train in the past, but now all those programs will be in house. The improvements cost the team $1.5 million.

Here is a look inside the new performance center and a glimpse at the old version from Pirates Prospects.