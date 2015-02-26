Milwaukee Brewers Re-Sign Francisco Rodriguez For Two Years

The Milwaukee Brewers have solved their closer problem without going outside of Milwaukee. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports that the Brewers have re-signed Francisco Rodriguez to a two-year contract that will total $13 million. It is the fifth time that Rodriguez, A.K.A "K-Rod," has contracted with the team via trade or free agency since 2011. He made $3.25 million last season.

Confirmed from a source that K-Rod is coming back to the #Brewers. He'll close, pushing Broxton to a setup role with LHP Smith. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) February 26, 2015

Rodriguez led the Brewers' bullpen in 2014 by saving 44 games in 49 chances. He also compiled a record of 5-5 with an ERA of 3.84 and WHIP of 0.99. He struck out 73 hitters in 68 innings.

In his 13-year career from 2002-2014, K-Rod had saved 348 games, ranking him 10th on the all-time saves list. He is also second among active closers behind only current Detroit Tigers reliever Joe Nathan (376). At age 33, he still has many years left to climb the ladder. It is very unlikely that he will surpass the great Mariano Rivera (652) as the all-time leader, but if he continues with his average of 33 saves per season since he became a full-time closer in 2005, that would give him 264 more saves for a total of 612 by the end of his age 40 season. That total would put him in second place, surpassing Trevor Hoffman (601). This projection does not consider natural decline, retirement, or moving back out of the closer's role.

Rodriguez has pitched in at least parts of the past four seasons with Milwaukee (57 saves). He has also pitched for the Anaheim/Los Angeles Angels (208), New York Mets (83), and Baltimore Orioles (0).