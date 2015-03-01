Phillies Lose To The University Of Tampa In Spring Training Opener

The Philadelphia Phillies got off to a 2-0 start after the second inning and did not think they would ever look back. However, the University of Tampa Spartans stormed back with six runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined to win the game, 6-2.

Paul Clemens started the game for Philadelphia and threw two perfect innings. He has a very good chance to make the Phillies roster as a long reliever.

Andy Oliver came in to relieve Clemens of his duties. Oliver pitched two innings and gave up just a walk over two innings. It was a successful start for the Phillies.

The Phillies did not allow a hit until Elvis Araujo came in for the fifth inning and gave up a two out single. However, he struck out the side over the one inning he pitched.

The disaster got started when Nefi Ogando came in to pitch seventh inning. He gave up two hits and walked two batters as well. He gave up four earned runs and was credited with the loss.

Giovanny Alfonzo was the story for the Spartans. He went 2 for 4 with five RBI. He launched a grand slam in the seventh inning to boost Tampa to victory.

Andrew Amaro also did well for the Spartans. He went 1 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

The Phillies open Grapefruit League play on Tuesday at home against the New York Yankees. It will be interesting to see if Alex Rodriguez will be in action for the first time in awhile after missing last season because of a suspension. Jerome Williams will start on the hill for Philadelphia.