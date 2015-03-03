Yankees Rally In Ninth, Tie Phillies 5-5

The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees got their first Spring Training game of 2015 underway on Tuesday just after 1:00 P.M.. While it's only spring training, it was a game that certainly didn't disappoint the millions of baseball fans who were waiting to watch Major League Baseball again.

While RHP Jerome Williams was projected to be the Phillies starter on Tuesday, RHP David Buchanan started on the mound for the Phillies instead.

Buchanan, who pitched with the Phillies for most of the second half last season was able to get Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner out quickly in the first inning before allowing three consecutive singles. Second baseman Jose Pirela singled to right field scoring Chris Young.

RHP Adam Warren, who normally is used out of the bullpen started on the mound for the Yankees and cruised through two innings, allowing one hit on just seven pitches.

Following Warren was one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects in Luis Severino, who pitched his way through the third inning, striking out two before struggling in the fourth inning where he allowed four hits and two runs.

Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard, who has been criticized heavily in the Philadelphia-metropolitan area looked good early on in Tuesday's contest . In the third inning, he made a nice diving play during the third inning to retire Garrett Jones, showing off range that Phillies skipper Ryne Sandberg believed Howard may have more of this season after losing some lower body weight. Then in the fourth, Howard tied the game at one in the fourth inning on an RBI single.

Third baseman Cody Asche also knocked in a run in the fourth inning off Diego Moreno who came into the game in relief of Severino.

The Phillies would hold the Yankees scoreless through the next seven innings as they took a 5-1 lead going into the top of the ninth.

With LHP Mario Hollands on the mound in the ninth inning, the Yankees mounted a four run comeback that was capped off by a three-run homerun which tied the game at five by Yankees outfield prospect Aaron Judge.

Yankees LHP Chasen Shreve would pitch a scoreless bottom of the ninth, ending the game in a 5-5 tie.