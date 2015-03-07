Toronto Blue Jays Closer Brett Cecil Out With Shoulder Inflammation

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Brett Cecil will miss at least a week's worth of Spring Training games because of problems with his throwing shoulder. Toronto Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reports that the left-hander has inflammation in his left shoulder, but that it does not appear too serious.

Brett Cecil had an MRI due to shoulder soreness. "Thankfully it's just inflammation." #BlueJays hopeful he'll still get enough spring work. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 7, 2015

Nicholson-Smith says Cecil is day-to-day -- as does the Blue Jays Injury Report -- and the reliever "remains hopeful that treatment will allow him to resume throwing within a few days." The Blue Jays expect that Cecil will not pitch in a game for at least a week, which means he could return as early as Saturday, March 14.

According to the Blue Jays depth chart found on the team's official Website, Cecil is the front runner for the closer's job now that Casey Janssen has moved onto the Washington Nationals. In his six-year career, Cecil has saved six games in 10 opportunities, but when Janssen missed more than a month to start last season, Cecil stepped up when needed and saved three of four in Janssen's absence.

Cecil finished the season with a line of 2-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 5 of 7 in saves, and 76 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings spread over 66 appearances. The one negative was the walk total of 27.

Cecil first experienced discomfort while throwing a side session Wednesday. He returned from flu symptoms, probably a little too early, and threw before he was fully ready. He had an MRI performed on his shoulder Friday, and the results revealed the mild inflammation. Nicholson-Smith quoted the lefty discussing his current injury, claiming that he will recover quickly. Said Cecil,

“Thankfully it’s just inflammation and that can be taken care of very simply... It’s not going to take three weeks, but it’s definitely a little lesson learned."

Cecil is scheduled for a bullpen session on March 10, but he and the Blue Jays will have to see how he progresses first.