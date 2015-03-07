Yunel Escobar Of The Washington Nationals Is Dealing With Oblique Strain

On March 5, Washington Nationals second baseman Yunel Escobar was scratched from his team's game with the New York Mets because of a reported general soreness. Today, March 7, it has been reported that the newest member of the Nationals is dealing with a Grade 1 oblique strain.

This type of issue will force Escobar to sit out for roughly 7 to 10 days. He will then be reevaluated by the Nationals' training staff. As for now, Minor League players and MLB player Danny Espinsoa will fill in at second base until Escobar becomes healthy.

The 32-year-old should be back before Opening Day, but if more issues pop up, Espinosa will continue to fill in the middle infield.

Escobar hit .258/.324/.340 with seven home runs and 39 RBI over 137 games last season with the Tampa Bay Rays. He had a -0.2 WAR and played shortstop for most of the season.

His best year was in 2009 with the Toronto Blue Jays. The right-handed hitter batted .290/.369/.413 with 11 long balls and 48 RBI. His WAR was 4.7 that season.

Escobar was traded from the Rays to the Oakland Athletics with Ben Zobrist in exchange for John Jaso, Daniel Robertson, and Boog Powell on January 10. Just four days later, Oakland traded Escobar to the Nationals for Tyler Clippard.

It will be interesting to see how Escobar recovers and continues to make the transition from shortstop to second base.