New York Yankees' Masahiro Tanaka Is Ready For Spring Debut

With all New York Yankees' eyes on him and his right elbow, starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka has declared himself ready for some live action in Spring Training competition. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports that Tanaka completed a simulated game Saturday and commented that Tanaka "said that he feels ready to begin pitching in Grapefruit League games."

Masahiro Tanaka's next outing could be a game. Yanks will wait to see how he feels tomorrow. Larry Rothschild said today was a good day. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 7, 2015

Tanaka faced nine batters over two simulated innings, similar to what most starting pitchers will face in their first spring starts. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

The exact date of Tanaka's first spring start is unknown at this time, but Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild stated, "He's exactly where you want him to be at this point in Spring Training." Rothschild indicated that a start could come within a week but did not specify when.

So far, there are no reports of any problems with the elbow. Recall that Tanaka missedmore than two full months from July 9 to September 21 because of a partial tear in the right UCL. Speculation continued throughout that time -- and even after his return -- about whether or not he should have Tommy John surgery. That speculation continues even today with many believing that the surgery is eminent at some point in the not-too-distant future.

Hoch, though, says that Tanaka does not even think about the injury. If that is true, then Tanaka will focus much more on the upcoming season and how he feels today. Hoch quoted the pitcher discussing his performance in Saturday's simulation. Said Tanaka,

"The fastballs are coming off my hand pretty good right now. I do look at the split, how it moves and all that, but I actually look at my fastball the most when I'm pitching."

The Yankees are relying heavily on Tanaka's health along with that of fellow starter CC Sabathia, who is returning from knee surgery. They also expect Ivan Nova (April, 2014, Tommy John surgery) to return in May. Both Sabathia and Nova are in camp, and Sabathia recently declared himself ready for a full season.

The Yankees will need all three of these pitchers and more oft-injured players (both pitchers and hitters/position players) to produce up to their capabilities -- and stay healthy -- to have any chance of returning to the postseason after missing out of the last two. Yankee fans expect nothing less.