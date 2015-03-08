Kris Bryant Hits First Home Run But Chicago Cubs Fall to Colorado Rockies 7-4

Fans of the Chicago Cubs may not like the final score (7-5 loss) of Saturday's Spring Training game with the Colorado Rockies, but they will find something they will really like. Cubs top prospect Kris Bryant launched his first home run (1) of the spring in the top of the second inning, scoring Jorge Soler, another highly-touted prospect, ahead of him. The shot was one of two that the Cubs hit, but, unfortunately for them, it was not enough.

Bryant's shot came a half inning after Colorado's Nolan Arenado put his team ahead with a three-run shot (1) of his own. The Rockies took a 3-0 lead, and although Bryant pulled the Cubs to within one, Colorado never relinquished the lead. The Rockies scored single runs in the third (Michael McKenry RBI single) and fifth (Wilin Risario sacrifice fly).

The Rockies tacked on two more in the sixth on a single from Cristhian Adames and a sacrifice fly from Matt McBride.

Down 7-2 after seven, the Cubs scored one in the eighth on a Mike Baxter sacrifice fly. They pulled to within two on Matt Szczur's ninth-inning lead-off home run (1) and a bases-loaded walk to Taylor Teagarden. They could pull no closer.

Brett Marshall (W: 1-0, 9.00 ERA) started and won with two innings pitched. He gave up Bryant's home run as one of two hits allowed, walked one, and struck out two. Nine Rockies took the mound in this one with Brooks Brown (S: 1) getting the final out for the save.

For the Cubs, Jason Hammel (L: 0-1, 13.50) started and took the loss. He gave up Arenado's first-inning shot as one of four hits allowed. He also walked one and struck out one. The Cubs used seven pitchers in all with their six relievers allowing four runs.

The Cubs host the Texas Rangers Sunday while Colorado will visit the new-look San Diego Padres. Both games will begin at 4:05 EDT. Arizona does not move the clocks ahead for daylight savings.