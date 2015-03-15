Pittsburgh Pirates' Andrew McCutchen Still Out Of Lineup Sunday

As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Stephen J. Nesbitt reported Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen has battled soreness in his lower back for the past few days. McCutchen did not play in his team's last two Spring Training games Friday or Saturday, and he will also sit out Sunday's matchup with the Baltimore Orioles as he continues to rest his back.

Andrew McCutchen won’t elaborate beyond “sore lower body.” Says no timetable for return, and he’s not concerned. — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) March 15, 2015

Nesbitt said Friday that the soreness does not appear serious and gives no indication of how long the star center fielder will have to miss. However, NBC Sports' RotoWorld indicates that McCutchen should return to the lineup "in another day or two." McCutchen is not even listed on the Pirates Injury Report on the team's official site as of Sunday's game time.

One can certainly understand any concern that the Pirates and their fans may feel with their star player out of the lineup for any sort of injury. McCutchen is the heart and soul of the Pirates as they continue their trek to have a perrenial winner. They have reached the postseason as a National League Wild Card team in each of the past two seasons, but they have not reached the NLCS since 1993. The Pirates have aspirations of a division title and eventual World Series appearance, and they will need their star player in every game possible for that to happen.

McCutchen has played in at least 146 games in every season since 2010. He missed two weeks in August last season because of a fractured rib suffered when hit by a pitch. He returned to post a phenomenal September line of .347/.452/.589, 5 HR, and 12 RBI, all while still playing through the pain of the fractured rib. That is the type mental and physical fortitude that a leader like McCutchen provides his team.

In his six-year career, McCutchen is a .299/.385/.498 hitter with 128 HR and 462 RBI, splitting so many of his at bats between the lead-off spot and the #3 position in the batting order.