Tampa Bay Rays' Jake McGee Will Resume Throwing Tuesday

The Tampa Bay Rays are on track to getting one of their best relievers back in the bullpen soon after the regular season begins. MLB.com's Bill Chastain reports that left-handed closer Jake McGee will begin throwing off a mound Tuesday as he prepares to return to action following offseason elbow surgery.

McGee had surgery on December 12 to have his elbow cleared of loose bodies. He has thrown long toss of up to 135 feet, and he will throw lightly off flat ground Monday and take a bullpen mound Tuesday for the first time since the surgery. He is not officially on the disabled list yet, but the Rays Injury Report says he should become active in May.

Chastain indicates that McGee will likely open the season on the disabled list and then pitch in the Minor Leagues as a rehab assignment beginning in mid-April. If that assignment goes well, McGee could resume his role as Rays closer in early May.

McGee took over that closer's role last June. He had zero save opportunities in last season's first two months, but after converting three of four June chances, the job was his. Overall, McGee saved 19 games in 23 opportunities with a 1.89 ERA to go along with a 5-2 win-loss record.

The ERA is even better than it looks considering one poor month. In September, McGee had a few leg problems, leading to three blown saves and a 5.79 ERA for the month. Through August, he was 15 for 16 with a 1.31 ERA.

According to Chastain, McGee has had no setbacks. Chastain quoted the flame-throwing lefty discussing his progress. Said McGee,

"I'm pretty excited about it. Because last week I was [throwing from] up to about 135 feet. I was able to carry the ball on a line.

"I feel like my arm strength is pretty close to where it needs to be. And [head athletic trainer] Ron [Porterfield] was saying, 'If you can carry the ball at 130 feet, your arm's kind of ready to go on the mound.' So [it's] pretty exciting. Another step."

The Rays finished 2014 in fourth place in the American League East at 77-85.