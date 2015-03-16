New York Mets' Zack Wheeler Facing Tommy John Surgery

Having just gotten back ace Matt Harvey from -- and losing reliever Josh Edgin to -- Tommy John surgery this month, the New York Mets may very well lose another pitcher, starter Zack Wheeler, to the procedure.

Kirstie Ackert of New York's Daily News reports about Wheeler, "An MRI has confirmed a full tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the hard-throwing right-hander's right elbow, and he likely faces season-ending Tommy John surgery." It is not 100% guaranteed at this point, but the Mets have already begun preparing for a season without him.

Wheeler made one Spring Training start on March 9 but came out in the second inning after giving up six runs to the Miami Marlins. He allowed only two hits, but he also walked two and hit two. This performance indicated something wrong. The Mets waited five days to send him for an MRI and even had him scheduled to start on March 14. They scratched him because of a blister on his finger and because of elbow discomfort. He went for the MRI that day.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson knew near the end of last season that Wheeler had elbow discomfort. Ackert notes that Wheeler frequently missed throwing between starts near the end of the season and then took platelet injections during the offseason to try to reduce the chances of serious injury. However, the UCL tore, leading to the potential surgery. Ackert quoted the general manager discussing the injury. Said Alderson,

"Obviously, we are unhappy he won’t be with us this year. The silver lining is that now we know, and we know there is a solution for this. He won’t have to manage the pain over the course of the season, and ultimately, he would have had to over the course of his career.

Zack was seen at the end of last season, November and January, and we had been forewarned that his elbow was a concern and was going to have to be managed over the season. It wasn’t clear the ligament was involved, but we would have managed his medical condition over the course of the season."

Wheeler is the second starter and third pitcher overall in two seasons lost to Tommy John surgery. Harvey missed all of 2014 but has looked exceptional in Spring Training so far this month, touching the upper 90's on his fastball. Now, both Edgin, a reliever, and Wheeler will both miss 2015.

Wheeler has already tweeted out to his followers his appreciation for the support they have shown him and the Mets.

Thanks for everybody's support and kind words. It's greatly appreciated. Long road ahead #grindtime — Zack Wheeler (@Wheelerpro45) March 16, 2015

Wheeler has also used his Twitter account to help raise awareness for childhood diabetes. Here is hoping he has a speedy recovery.