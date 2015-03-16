Philadelphia Phillies Place Cliff Lee On 60-Day DL

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed left-handed starter Cliff Lee on the 60-day disabled list with left forearem strain, the same injury that sidelined him twice last year.

Phillies placed Cliff Lee on 60-day DL. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 16, 2015

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki reports that Lee will try to rehabilitate the flexor mass in his left forearm for the third time without having surgery performed. He notes that team physicians have recommended surgery this time, but Lee wants to try to make sure that he pitches later this year. Surgery would effectively end his season "as the rehabilitation from the surgery would run through the end of the season," says Zolecki, who also sent out this sentiment:

This will be Cliff Lee's third try to rehab and pitch with a torn common flexor tendon. Not sure why third attempt would be successful. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) March 16, 2015

Lee spent two separate stints on the 60-day disabled list last season for the same reason. He made only 13 starts but still pitched effectively in those games: 4-5, 3.65 ERA, and 1.38 WHIP for the last-place Phillies.

Lee made one start during Spring Training, pitching two scoreless innings.

Zolecki says that the Phillies will send Lee home to rest and schedule his rehabilitation program. Lee will have frequent evaluations in Philadelphia to judge his progress and determine if/when he will get to pitch in 2015.

In his career, Lee is 143-91 with a 3.52 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 3.45 FIP, 43.3 WAR, and 1,824 strikeouts in 324 starts and four relief appearances spanning 13 years.