Detroit Tigers Lose Fifth Straight To Washington Nationals

The Detroit Tigers took on the Washington Nationals at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland Florida at 1:00 PM EST. It was St. Patrick's Day and everyone was very green. The Nationals used their power to push off the Tigers, 6-4.

Justin Verlander has been perfect since he gave up a run in the 2013 Grapefruit League season, but he gave up four on five hits, while giving up two long shots. His slider was very poor, but his other pitches were not too bad. The former ace struck out three, but walked nobody. Verlander threw 60 pitches.

"Typical spring start where the numbers don't show up, but I'm pleased," Verlander said to Anthony Fenech. "I need to give up some runs. Get that out of the way."

Ian Kinsler and Tyler Collins both hit home runs. Kinsler's was a solo shot and Collins' was a three-run home run. It hit the scoreboard in right field.

J.D. Marinez has continued to be successful after an outstanding 2014. He hit his sixth extra-base hit of spring and went 1-for-3 in the loss. The one hit was a double.

Possible backup catcher, James McCann, had two hits. It will be interesting to see if the Tigers will keep either McCann or Bryan Holaday as the backup catcher.

Joe Nathan impressed after a slow start to spring with a perfect inning of baseball. Bruce Rondon did the same as Nathan, a scoreless inning. Joba Chamberlain was the only one who actually struggled out of the bullpen. He gave up two runs on two hits and a walk. Sadly, it caused the Detroit loss.

The Tigers (6-11) have their first night game at 6:05 PM EST at Bradenton, Florida. It will be played against the Pittsburgh Pirates (6-6). Shane Greene (1-0, 5.40 ERA) will be sent to the mound for Detroit to face off against AJ Burnett (0-1, 4.15 ERA).