Tampa Bay Rays' Alex Cobb Will Miss Opening Day With Tendinitis

Tampa Bay Rays ace Alex Cobb will miss his Opening Day start because of tendinitis in his right forearm. MLB.com's Bill Chastain reports that an MRI Cobb received Tuesday night revealed the tendinitis, but there is no word yet on just how long Cobb will have to miss.

Cobb left Tuesday's game after three perfect innings because of the tightness that he felt in his forearm. He said he felt it during pre-game warm-up, but it loosened up as he pitched. He felt it again after the third inning and chose to come out of the game rather than pitch his scheduled fourth inning.

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times shared this interview with Cobb after the pitcher left Tuesday's game.

WebMD.com defines tendinitis as "an inflammation or irritation of a tendon, a thick cord that attaches bone to muscle." Throwing and pitching is on the list of most-common causes. Often, a more serious problem causes the inflammation, and the Rays hope that is not the case with Cobb.

Chastain indicates that Cobb will have further evaluation performed Wednesday. Starter Drew Smyly is already out because of a battle the same condition in his left shoulder, and Alex Colome is out with pneumonia. In addition, Matt Moore is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and is due back in June according to the Rays Injury Report as of March 18.

Chastain notes that Chris Archer will most likely take Cobb's start on Opening Day as the Rays host the Baltimore Orioles on April 6 at 3:05 p.m.