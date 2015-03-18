Baltimore Orioles' Matt Wieters Shut Down With Tendinitis

Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters is one of the rare Major League non-pitchers trying to return to action after having Tommy John surgery. He has played in seven Spring Training games so far, getting 23 at bats and catching in only one game, but he will have to wait to play in his eighth.

The Baltimore Sun's Eduardo A. Encina reports that the Orioles have shut down the young catcher because of tendinitis in his right elbow. Wieters cannot catch, but he could get some at bats as a designated hitter after taking the rest of this week off.

Decision to shut down Wieters was made after conferring with Dr. James Andrews, who did Wieters' Tommy John surgery. #orioles — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 18, 2015

At this point, it is uncertain whether or not Wieters will catch when the regular season begins, but Encina notes, "... it definitely puts his status for Opening Day on April 6 in doubt."

Wieters has caught only once so far this spring, and that came on Tuesday, March 17. He caught six innings and had to make only one strenuous throw to first base while fielding a bunt. No runners tried to steal while he was behind the plate.

According to Encina, Orioles manager Buck Showalter took the news in stride and even said that it did not surprise him. Encina quoted the O's skipper late Wednesday morning discussing the likelihood that Wieters will miss Opening Day. Said Showalter,

“It’s still a distinct possibility, but if [he's not ready] then, shortly thereafter. I don’t think we are at a point yet [to know]. We’ll see how the tendinitis manages.... The offensive part of it, I don’t think it’s something he’s overly concerned with at this point. I’m not.”

The Orioles placed Wieters on the 60-day disabled list last May 11 because of a sprained UCL in his right elbow. He underwent Tommy John surgery on June 16 and missed the rest of the season. In his 26 games, Wieters had a very good line of .308/.339/.500, 5 HR, and 18 RBI, putting him on pace for his best offensive season so far.

Wieters had shown physical progress throughout Spring Training although he does not have a hit in 23 at bats with four strikeouts. That is understandable since he has to get his timing back after missing so much.

In 5+ seasons, all with Baltimore, Wieters has a career line of .257/.320/.423 with 92 HR and 346 RBI. His best average of .288 came in 2009, and his best power numbers both came in 2012 when he hit 23 home runs and drove in 83 runs.