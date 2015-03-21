Detroit Tigers Name David Price Opening Day Starting Pitcher

Detroit Tigers manager Brad Ausmus has named David Price the Opening Day starting pitcher, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.

David Price will start Opening Day for the Tigers. — anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) March 20, 2015

Justin Verlander has been the Opening Day starter for six straight seasons and was looking to make it seven in a row, but that will not be the case. Ausmus has given the ball to Price for Opening Day.

"I am extremely honored to take the ball on that day," Price said. "It's a very special day in baseball. But it definitely caught me by surprise, to say the least. I thought it would be Verlander."

However, Price is coming off a much better season and is the right guy. Price was so good that the Tigers signed him to a one-year, $19.75-million deal in the offseason.

"He told me congrats," Price said, recalling the conversation. "If he lost it to anybody in baseball, he's happy it was me and he hopes I would be here next year so he can win it back. I definitely appreciate him saying that. He said it to me like three minutes ago and it was the best thing I heard all day."

The 29-year-old was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Tigers on August 1, 2014. The deal was between the Seattle Mariners, Tigers and Rays.

The Rays received left-hander Drew Smyly and Minor League infielder Willy Adames from the Tigers. Tampa Bay also got infielder Nick Franklin from Seattle, with Detroit outfielder Austin Jackson going to the Mariners. The Tigers got Price from Tampa Bay.

As for Ausmus' thoughts on naming Price the Opening Day starter:

"Looking at it from a baseball perspective, I felt this was the (right) decision and it wasn't an easy decision," Ausmus said. "Justin Verlander has been an outstanding pitcher for a long time. He has done a lot for the Tigers and this organization. But, I have to make a decision based on baseball and what is best for the 2015 Tigers."

Verlander was not that upset. He understood that he struggled in the last two seasons and needs to earn that role back.

"I can't say I am surprised," he said. "I didn't have a good season last year by anyone's standards, especially my own. I feel like Opening Day is something that's earned, not given."

Verlander has seen improvement in himself over the first few starts of Spring Training. He showed his competitive side by hoping that next year the ball will be his for Opening Day. It does not seem like this will become an issue between Verlander and Price. They are very good competitive friends and teammates, which is a good thing.

"I am happy for myself right now, too," Verlander said. "I'm working hard to get back to the pitcher I want to be. I want to earn Opening Day. I don't want to be handed Opening Day. Hopefully this time next year, we're talking about me having earned it.

"Right now, I need to be good for this team to do what we want to do, which is win the World Series. That's what I am working toward, whether that's in Game One, Two, Five or whatever."

Price, 29, started 11 games for the Tigers last season and went 4-4 with a 3.59 ERA over 77.2 innings. He gave up 74 hits and struck out 82 hitters.