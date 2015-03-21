Los Angeles Angels' Cory Rasmus Out 6-8 Weeks After Core Surgery

Los Angeles Angels reliever Cory Rasmus has battled some issues with his core abdominal muscles for the past few years, but he has not missed any games because of them in his brief Major League career. His only long-term injury occurred in 2011, but that exact injury is non-disclosed. However, he now has his first long-term injury as a Major Leaguer.

MLB.com's Alden Gonzalez reports that Rasmus will undergo surgery to repair the damaged core muscles and will miss six to eight weeks.

Cory Rasmus has a core injury that will require surgery. He'll be out 6-8 weeks, and suddenly the bullpen is wide open. #Angels — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 21, 2015

According to Gonzalez, Rasmus and his manager, Mike Scioscia, have tried for quite some time to deal with the problem and keep Rasmus from needing surgery. However, Scioscia stated Saturday, "...it just got to a point where it was affecting what he needed to do." Therefore, they opted for the procedure.

Rasmus will have the surgery performed on Tuesday, March 24. It will take three weeks for him to get use his arms routinely and at least three more weeks before he can resume full baseball activities. Those six weeks put him at approximately May 5. If all goes well in that time, he could begin pitching a Minor League rehab assignment and return to the Angels by mid to late May.

In 2014, Rasmus was 3-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 30 appearances, six of them starts. He walked 17 and struck out 57 in 56 innings pitched. He followed that up with a hitless 2 2/3-inning performance in the ALDS with two strikeouts. He is closing in on becoming the Angels' main setup man. With him out until at least mid-May, the Angels have two bullpen spots open. Tyler Skaggs is out for the season because of August Tommy John surgery.

Gonzalez quoted Scioscia discussing the Rasmus injury and the holes that he must fill in the bullpen. Said Scioscia,

"It definitely opens up a void. Cory was a guy that we felt pitched in a variety of roles for us last year, and I think he gained a lot of confidence from just getting those starts at the end of the season. We have some good arms. I think the depth is there. Obviously, it'll take one guy out of the picture in the short term."

Gonzalez notes that Vinnie Pestano, Matt Lindstrom, Ryan Mattheus, Cam Bedrosian, and Scott Snodgress are the main relievers battling for those two open spots.