Blue Jays' Manager John Gibbons Names Brett Cecil Closer

With their closer of the past three seasons, Casey Janssen, having moved onto the Washington Nationals, the Toronto Blue Jays were in search of a new man for the job. They did not have to go far to fimd him. Toronto Sportsnet's Barry Davis and Shi Davidi have reported that Blue Jays manager John Gibbons has named left-hander Brett Cecil, last year's setup man, as his new closer.

Gibbons says, as of today, Cecil is the closer. Castro and Delabar could be setup guys. #Bluejays — Barry Davis (@SNBarryDavis) March 22, 2015

Janssen took his 30-saves-per-year average since 2012 to the National League, leaving the job open. With the Blue Jays' not getting a new closer during the offseason, Cecil was among the favorites for the job even though he has only six career saves. Officially, he is 6 for 10, but non-closers often get charged with a blown save even though they did not come in with the intent of finishing the game.

Cecil picked up five of those saves in seven chances last year when Janssen was either out hurt or in need of a day off. Cecil was 3 for 4 in a strecth from late April through early May and 2 for 3 combined in July and August. Overall, Cecil had a record of 2-3 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 53.1 innings spread over 66 games. Gibbons felt that was enough to give his lefty a legitamite shot at fulfilling the closer's role.

Blue Jays radio play-by-play announcer Mike Wilner tweeted out a statement from Gibbons about naming Cecil the closer.

Gibby on Cecil closing: "You never know if a guy can do it, but he deserves the opportunity. We think he can." #Bluejays #Jays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) March 22, 2015

The only downside is that Cecil is recovering from a shoulder problem and has not pitched in a Grapefruit League game this spring. However, he has looked very good in Minor League outings.

In his six-year career, Cecil is 35-30 with a 4.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 213 games. He spent the first three years as a starter. Since moving to the bullpen in 2012, he has fared much better: 9-8, 3.80 ERA, and 1.33 WHIP.