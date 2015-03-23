Los Angeles Dodgers' Erik Bedard Out 4-6 Weeks With Back Strain

With starter Huyn-Jin Ryu already expected to start the season on the disabled list, the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a replacement in the rotation in Ryu's absence. Erik Bedard had as much of a chance as anyone else until a strained back ended that opportunity.

MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports that Bedard has strained his back in a manner similar to that of Clayton Kershaw a year ago.

Erik Bedard expected to miss four to six weeks with strain of the same back muscle that shelved Clayton Kershaw for five weeks last year. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) March 23, 2015

Bedard had an MRI in recent days, and the results showed the strain. Until he hurt himself, he was a front runner in taking Ryu's spot temporarily.

Gurnick notes that of the non-roster pitchers invited to Spring Training, only Bedard is a starter. Bedard has made two starts and one relief appearance this spring, allowing three earned runs in five innings. The only other non-roster pitcher to have started enough in his career for consideration is Chad Gaudin.

Bedard made 15 starts and two relief appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2014 from April through early July. He was 4-6 with a 4.76 ERA and 1.49 WHIP. In his career, he is 71-82 with a 3.99 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 11 years with five different teams, mainly the Baltimore Orioles, since 2002. His best year was 2007 with Baltimore: 13-5, 3.16 ERA and 1.09 WHIP.