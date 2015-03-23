New York Mets Name Bartolo Colon Opening-Day Starter

In a move that may surprise many New York Mets fans, the Mets on Monday named 41-year-old right-hander Bartolo Colon as their Opening Day starter. MLB.com's Anthony DiComo reported the news late Monday afternoon, citing that Colon will become the oldest Opening Day starter since Randy Johnson (age 41) in 2006. Colon will become the oldest Met to get the honor.

The Mets tweeted out the announcement earlier in the day.

Bartolo Colon will start #OpeningDay 2015. It will be his 7th career Opening Day start. #Mets pic.twitter.com/3Qm6xUBjCu — New York Mets (@Mets) March 23, 2015

The Mets open the season on Monday, April 6, with a six-game road trip, starting with the Washington Nationals before heading to Atlanta. DiComo notes that Jacob deGgrom will start Game #2 and Matt Harvery will start the Mets' third game. The rotation as it currently stands will see deGrom starting the Mets' home opener on Monday, April 13, against the Philadelphia Phillies thanks to an off day on April 7.

The Mets also tweeted out the statement Colon made when he heard the news. Colon called it an honor, saying that all of the Mets' starters are good enough to deserve that honor.

Bartolo Colon on being named the 2015 #Mets #OpeningDay starter. pic.twitter.com/8IrDy39j8q — New York Mets (@Mets) March 23, 2015

Colon was 15-13 with a 4.09 ERA in 31 starts for the Mets in 2014, his only season with the team. For his career, he is 204-141 with a 3.95 ERA , 1.31 WHIP, 2,101 strikeouts, and 45.1 WAR in 17 years with eight different teams.

So, why does Colon get the nod over Harvey and deGrom? DiComo quoted Mets manager Terry Collins answering that very question. Said Collins,

"You earn that spot from what you did the previous year, and [Harvey] didn't pitch. So we're going to go with somebody that was there. It's just one start. And I know it's a big deal to a lot of people, but to me, it's not. It's one of 32 starts. And if you go back and you look at what Bart did all season long, he's earned it."

deGrom had a fine rookie season last year at 9-6, 2.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 144 strikeouts in 22 starts to win the National League Rookie of the Year award.. That performance earned him the honor of pitching the Mets' home opener.