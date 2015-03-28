Baltimore Orioles' J.J. Hardy Will Have MRI On Shoulder Monday

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy will undergo an MRI Monday in Sarasota, FL, as a result of a shoulder injury suffered in Friday's Spring Training game. Hardy injured his shoulder making a diving stop in Friday's game, and MASN'S Roch Kubatko reports that Hardy experienced even more discomfort upon waking up Saturday morning. Hardy did not make the trip to Tampa to play the New York Yankees.

According to Kubatko, Hardy will need a contrast dye injection for the MRI to get the best results. Kubatko describes it a little further: "It's not going to come back clean because Hardy underwent labrum surgery in 2004 and missed the majority of the Minor League season. However, the Orioles will be able to determine whether he sustained a new injury."

After three seasons in which he hit at least 22 home runs with a career high of 30 in 2011, Hardy saw his power numbers drop drastically in 2014: 9 HR and 52 RBI in 141 games. Still, he provides a steady bat and glove, and the Orioles will miss his veteran prescence should he land on the disabled list.

So far this spring, Hardy is hitting .233 with 3 RBI in 30 at-bats spread over 11 games.

Kubatko says that should Hardy not return for Opening Day, Everth Cabrera is the top candidate to play shortstop to start the season. Cabrera is hitting .229 in 35 at-bats this spring.