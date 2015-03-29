Washington Nationals Outslug Miami Marlins, Win 11-7

Home runs flew out of Space Coast Stadium in bunches Sunday afternoon as the visiting Miami Marlins and host Washington Nationals combined for seven of them. Six of those home runs came in the first three innings. The Nationals won the home run derby 4-3 and the game by a final score of 11-7.

Michael Taylor (4) and Bryce Harper (3) both went deep for Washington in the bottom of the first to give the Nationals the early 3-0 lead. Harper's was a two-run shot. Miami came right back to tie the game a half inning later with a two-run homer from Marcell Ozuna (2) and a solo shot from Jarrod Saltalamacchia (1).

Giancarlo Stanton then put Miami ahead with a two-run blast (3) in the top of third. However, that lead did not last as Wilson Ramos put one over (1) with one out. Washington then pulled even on a Mike Carp sacrifice fly. Both the home run derby and the game were tied at that point.

The teams traded single runs for the next three innings with Miami scoring in the fourth (Christian Yellich RBI double) and fifth (Saltalamacchia RBI single) and Washington tallying in the fourth (Ramos RBI single) and sixth (Harper RBI double).

With the score tied 7-7 with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Drew Vettleson drove home the eventual game-winning run with a single that scored Tony Gwynn, Jr. One batter later, Jose Lobaton popped a three-run job (1) to provide the game's final home run and score.

Craig Stammen (W: 2-1, 7.59 ERA) benefited from the Nationals' four-run eighth to pick up the win. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out two. The offense supported starter Doug Fister, who allowed six earned runs on eight hits, including all three Marlins home runs in his four innings of work. He walked one and fanned two.

Nick Massett (L: 1-1, 7.36) gave up all four eighth-inning runs. He pitched two innings total, allowing two hits and two walks. He also struck out two. Tom Koehler started and pitched very similarly to Fister in his four innings: six runs and three home runs but 10 total hits. He walked two and fanned three.

After the game, the Nationals announced that new reliever Casey Janssen will have an MRI performed Monday on his right shoulder. He has felt soreness and has trouble loosening up.

On Monday, Washington travels to face the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. EDT while Miami visits the New York Mets at 1:10.