St. Louis Cardinals Place LHP Jaime Garcia On Disabled List

As expected, the St. Louis Cardinals have officially place left-hander Jaime Garcia on the 15-day disabled list. MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch tweeted the announcement late Monday morning.

Langosch reported Sunday that Garcia has not pitched since throwing 80 pitches in a simulated game on Tuesday, March 24. A Sunday evaluation revealed nothing new that Garcia and the Cardinals did not already know; he has soreness and fatigue from throwing and cannot seem to recover.

Recall that Garcia saw his 2014 season end when he landed on the disabled list on June 21 because of thoracic outlet syndrome, the same condition that ended the career of ace Chris Carpenter essentially after 2011. Carpenter returned to pitch three games in September of 2012 plus three more in the postseason, but he has not returned since then.

Langosch says Garcia will not make the trip north when the Cardinals open the season against the Chicago Cubs. Instead, he will stay in Jupiter to rest and rehab in extended Spring Training. He may also pitch in a Minor League rehab assignment before returning to the Cardinals.

Manager Mike Matheny has no indication of how long Garcia will have to miss. Langosch quoted the manager discussing the opportunity and expectations the Cardinals had for him. Said Matheny,

"We didn't put extra expectations on him. We gave him an opportunity, and things were moving in a different direction. But, unfortunately, his health didn't allow him to continue in that direction."

Garcia has had a number of health issues in his career, which began in 2008. He missed the final month of 2008 and all of 2009 because of Tommy John surgery. He missed 64 games in 2012 with cartilage damage in his left shoulder. He had surgery early in 2013 to repair the labrum and rotator cuff in that same shoulder, which limited him to nine games. Last season, Garcia made seven starts before hitting the disabled list.

So far, the diagnosis is soreness and fatigue, but it is keeping him from making the Opening Day roster. Instead, Matheny has named Carlos Martinez to the rotation in Garcia's absence.