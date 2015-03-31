Boston Red Sox Score Nine in Ninth to Beat Tampa Bay Rays 11-8

The Boston Red Sox scored nine runs in the top of the ninth-inning to overcome a six-run deficit as the inning began. Blake Swihart started the party with a two-run triple, and the offense exploded from there to give the Red Sox an 11-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Following walks to Quintin Berry and Devin Morrero, Rays reliever Zach Cooper served up a 2-2 fastball that Swihart drilled off the right-center field wall. The ball ricocheted back toward the infield, and Swihart made it to third standing up. Both Berry and Morrero crossed the plate to make the score 8-4.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Brock Holt then drove Swihart home with a single. Two batters later and after a pitching change, Daniel Nava and David Chester followed with RBI singles, pulling the Red Sox to within a run. A walk to Jackie Bradley loaded the bases, and Nava scored on Jemile Weeks's RBI fielder's choice to tie the game. All this happened with no men out.

Boston kept it going with an RBI groundout from Berry to score Chester. Morerro and Swihart followed with run-scoring singles to put Boston up 11-8. Boston got one more hit in the inning but no more runs.

Boston started their comeback with two runs in the sixth on a Weeks RBI single and a Berry run-scoring ground-out. Those two runs pulled them to with a 4-2 deficit.

Tampa Bay jumped out to an early 4-0 lead with a run in the bottom of the first and a three-run home run from Daniel Robertson (1) in the second. Robertson homered again (2) with a man on in the sixth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Johnny Field (double) and Joey Rickard (single) each drove in a run to put the Rays up 8-2, a seemingly insurmountable lead at the time.

Keith Couch (W: 1-0, 4.26 ERA) did not pitch well overall, but he lasted long enough to benefit from the ninth-inning explosion and get the win. Couch pitched four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out two. Junichi Tazawa gave up three runs in one inning of relief.

Colton Revis (L: 0-1, infinite ERA) suffered the loss. He allowed four earned runs on two hits without getting an out. Cooper allowed the first five ninth-inning runs, also without getting an out.

On Wednesday, Boston will use split squads, sending one to visit the Minnesota Twins and the other to host the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay will travel to face the New York Yankees. All games start at 1:05 pm.m EDT.