Padres Release Jose Valverde, Reassign Rearick To Triple-A

Veteran reliever Jose Valverde has opted out of his Minor League contract with the San Diego Padres, making him a free agent. The move was reported by Dennis Lin of U-T San Diego, via Twitter.

It was a fun ride, Papa Grande. Jose Valverde has opted out of his minor league deal with the Padres. http://t.co/Uce7YSNHva — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) April 2, 2015

Valverde, 37, pitched to a 4.15 ERA in nine games for San Diego this spring. He had been competing for a job in the Padres' bullpen. For now, Valverde will look for a Major League job. Lin reported that a Big League contract could be “imminent.”

Valverde is a 12-year Big League veteran who has racked up 288 saves and three All-Star appearances while pitching for four teams. Last season, Valverde pitched in 21 games for the Mets and posted a 5.66 ERA. If Valverde cannot find a Big League gig, the Padres want him to report to Triple-A El Paso.

San Diego also assigned Minor League left-handed pitcher Chris Rearick to Minor League camp. San Diego now has 32 players in Big League camp, including pitchers Josh Johnson and Cory Luebke, who are both slated to start the season the disabled list.

Rearick, 27, threw well this spring as he posted a 3.12 ERA in 11 games. Rearick will give San Diego a solid depth option at Triple-A. Frank Garces is currently the only left-handed reliever on the Padres Big League roster.