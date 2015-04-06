Los Angeles Angels - Seattle Mariners Live Score and Result of 2015 MLB Opening Day (1-4)

I am Matthew Evans, have a great day!

That will do it from Safeco Field. Make sure to join me again next week for our Seattle Mariners Game of the Week coverage. We will be covering one of the first two games against the Dodgers, stay tuned for that annoucement on my Twitter page @tenorman85

The VAVEL USA Player of the Game is Mariners right fielder Seth Smith who finished 3-for-3 with a run, 2 RBIs, a triple and 2 doubles. A greaty way to make his Safeco Field debut.

Felix Hernandez with the win, Jered Weaver with the loss, and Fernando Rodney with the save here on Opening Day in Seattle, Washington.

Final Score: Seattle Mariners 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Top 9 (1 out): DOUBLE PLAY! Freese grounds out to first, Morrison throws to Miller at second who gets the tag on the lead runner and that will do it.

Top 9 (0 out): Joyce grounds to Morrison at first base who throws to Miller at second to get the lead runner but they cannot turn the double play. 1 out and 1 on for David Freese

Top 9 (0 out): Pujols draws a walk on an outside 3-2 pitch. That will bring up Matt Joyce

Top 9 (0 out): Albert Pujols leads off for the Angels.

Top 9 (0 out): Rodney had 48 saves last season

Top 9 (0 out): Fernando Rodney is coming in to pitch for the Mariners.

End of 8: Seattle Mariners 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Bottom 8 (2 outs): WOW! Logan Morrison drives a ball deep to center field and Mike Trout gets up and over to wall to rob a home run.

Bottom 8 (1 out): Seager with a first pitch groundout to second base. 2 outs

Bottom 8 (0 outs): Cruz with a groundout to third base. 1 out and Kyle Seager comes up to the plate.

Bottom 8 (0 outs): Fernando Salas is now on to pitch for the Angels.

Due Up: Nelson Cruz, Kyle Seager, Logan Morrison

Top 8 (2 outs): STRIKE THREE! Carson Smith with a huge strikeout and the Angels strand two men on base. We go to the bottom of the eighth and it is still 4-1 Mariners

Top 8 (2 outs): Carson Smith will come on now for Furbush. The right-handed pitcher will have Mike Trout and Albert Pujols coming up to bat.

Top 8 (1 out): STRIKE THREE! Furbush gets Calhoun on a knee-high fast ball after five pitches off the plate.

Top 8 (1 out): Giavotella with a base hit into left field for a single. Charlie Furbush will come on to relive Farquhar with Calhoun coming up to bat.

Top 8 (1 out): Iannetta loops a ball into space in center field for a single. 1 on and 1 out for Giavotella.

Top 8 (0 out): Cron with a long flyout to center field. 1 out and Chris Iannetta is coming up to the plate.

Top 8 (0 out): Danny Farquhar is coming into the game in relief of Felix Hernandez.

Due Up: C.J. Cron, Chris Iannetta, Johnny Giavotella

End of 7: Seattle Mariners 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Bottom 7 (2 outs): Cano fouls the 1-2 pitch into the catcher's glove and that will end the inning.

Bottom 7 (2 outs): Ruggiano draws a walk. That will bring up Robinson Cano with two men on and two out.

Bottom 7 (2 outs): Ruggiano is replacing Seth Smith

Bottom 7 (1 out): Jackson with a hit into the gap in right field. Miller looks to get into third base but he is thrown out. Jackson on first with two outs as Justin Ruggiano makes his first plate appearance for the Mariners.

Bottom 7 (1 out): Miller with the a basehit into right field for a single. 1 on and 1 out for Austin Jackson.

Bottom 7 (0 out): Strikeout. Ramos sends Ackley back to the dugout on a five-pitch strikeout. Brad Miller is up next.

Bottom 7 (0 out): Cesar Ramos is the new pitcher for the Angels.

Due Up: Dustin Ackley, Brad Miller, Austin Jackson

Top 7 (2 outs): STRIKE THREE! There is 10 strikeouts for Felix as the Angels go down to 1-2-3. The score remains 4-1 Mariners.

Top 7 (1 out): Freese lines the first pitch back at Felix and he snags the ball before throwing out to first for the out. 2 outs.

Top 7 (0 out): STRIKE THREE! Felix records his 9th strikeout of the day. 1 out and that brings up David Freese.

Due Up: Joyce, Freese, Aybar

End of 6: Seattle Mariners 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Bottom 6 (1 out): Zunino grounds the first pitch to third and it turns into a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning.

Bottom 6 (1 out): Morrison with a shot into right field for a single. 1 on and 1 out for Mike Zunino

Bottom 6 (0 outs): Seager drives a ball deep into right field but the ball is caught at the warning track. Morrison is up next.

Due Up: Kyle Seager, Logan Morrison, Mike Zunino

Top 6 (2 outs): Pujols grounds out to shortstop and we will go to the bottom of the sixth with the score, Mariners 4, Angels 1

Top 6 (2 outs): Albert Pujols up the plate now.

Top 6 (1 out): STRIKE THREE! Felix sits down Mike Trout for strikeout number eight.

Top 6 (0 out): Calhoun golfs a ball into left field but Ackley is there to make the catch, 1 out.

Due Up: Calhoun, Trout, Pujols

End of 5: Seattle Mariners 4, Los Angeles Angels 1

Bottom 5 (2 outs): Cruz flies out to right field and that will end the inning.

Bottom 5 (1 out): Cano with a looper to second base and that will be the second out. Nelson Cruz is up at the plate now.

Bottom 5 (1 out): Robinson Cano is now up to the plate with the runner on second.

Bottom 5 (1 out): Smith with another double, a groundrule double that was nearly caught by the left fielder. That was quie a drive. 4-1 Mariners

Bottom 5 (0 out): Jackson with a popout to right field. 1 out and 1 on for Seth Smith.

Bottom 5 (0 out): Pitch gets away from the catcher and Brad Miller takes second base.

Bottom 5 (0 out): Jackson fouls a 1-1 pitch down the first base line.

Bottom 5 (0 out): Miller with a single past second base and that will give the Mariners a man on for Austin Jackson.

Bottom 5 (0 out): Brad Miller is up at the plate now.

Bottom 5 (0 out): HOME RUN!!! DUSTIN ACKLEY!!! Ackley takes a 2-0 pitch for a ride into right field and it is 3-1 Mariners.

Due Up: Dustin Ackley, Brad Miller, Austin Jackson

Top 5 (1 out): 6 - 4 - 3 DOUBLE PLAY! A first pitch double play and Felix gets out of a jam.

Top 5 (0 out): STRIKE THREE! Felix gets the K with the curveball dropping out of the zone. 1 out and 2 on now as Giovatella comes up to the plate.

Top 5 (0 out): Iannetta fouls off the first pitch down the third base line.

Top 5 (0 out): Felix has a pitch get away from him and Cron takes a pitch off the elbow. 2 on now for Iannetta with 0 outs.

Top 5 (0 out): Aybar pokes a base hit into right field for a single. Cron is up to the plate now.

The Mariners are really showing some pop off the bats here in the first game of the season.

Due Up: Aybar, Cron, Iannetta

End of 4: Seattle Mariners 2, Los Angeles Angels 1

Bottom 4 (2 outs): Strike Three on the outside corner and that will end the inning.

Bottom 4 (2 outs): Zunino fighting off pitches to keep the at-bat alive.

Bottom 4 (1 out): Morrison flies out to center field on the first pitch. That will bring up Zunino.

Bottom 4 (0 out): Seager gets under a 1-2 pitch but it is not far enough. 1 out.

Due Up: Kyle Seager, Logan Morrison, Mike Zunino

Top 4 (2 outs): STRIKE THREE! Felix with his sixth strikeout in four innings. We head to the bottom of the inning with the score still 2-1 Mariners.

Top 4 (1 out): Joyce wth the sharp groundball to second base where they get the first runner but the second runner is safe. 2 outs and 1 on for Freese.

Top 4 (1 out): Felix looks to fool Pujols with an offspeed pitch but it is in the dirt. Pujols draws the walk. 1 on for Matt Joyce

Top 4 (1 out): Another great battle here, Pujols and Felix with a 3-2 count

Top 4 (1 out): Pujols fouls off a 2-0 pitch. 2-1 count

Top 4 (0 out): STRIKE THREE! Trout chases a pitch in the dirt and he is tagged out by Zunino. 1 out.

Due Up: Trout, Pujols, Joyce

End of 3: Seattle Mariners 2, Los Angeles Angels 1

Bottom 3 (2 out): Cruz hits a groundball to shortstop who flips the ball to second for the fielder's choice to end the inning.

Bottom 3 (2 out): Cruz was looking for the fences on that one but he swings and misses. 2-1

Bottom 3 (2 out): BASE HIT TO CENTER FIELD! Cano takes the first pitch right back up the middle and it is 2-1 Mariners

Bottom 3 (2 out): BASE HIT! Smith is into third with an RBI triple! It was a perfectly placed ball just out of the reach of the right fielder. Angels 1, Mariners 1

Bottom 3 (2 out): Smith in a good battle with Weaver here. 2-2 count.

Bottom 3 (2 out): Take 2, Jackson rips the next pitch in the same spot down the line for a double. Seth Smith comes up to the plate.

Bottom 3 (2 out): Austin Jackson rips a ball down the third base line but it is just foul. That would have been a double at least.

Bottom 3 (1 out): Miller tattoos a ball to center field but it doesn't have enough juice. 2 outs.

Bottom 3 (1 out): Brad Miller is up to the plate now.

Bottom 3 (0 out): Ackley pops out to shortstop on the second pitch. 1 out.

Due Up: Dustin Ackley, Brad Miller, Austin Jackson

Top 3 (2 outs): Calhoun makes contact into right field but Seth Smith is there to make the catch as we move to the bottom of the third.

Top 3 (2 outs): Felix is throwing many more breaking balls as the game has gone on.

Top 3 (1 out): Giavotella with a sharp ground ball to third, a great play made by Seager and the out is recorded. 2 outs.

Top 3 (0 out): Iannetta jams a popup to Felix who makes the catch. 1 out.

Top 3 (0 out): Felix starts out with an offspeed pitch for a strike on Iannetta

Due Up: Iannetta, Giavotella, Calhoun

End of 2: Los Angeles Angels 1, Seattle Mariners 0

Bottom 2nd (2 out): Zunino flies out to left field on the first pitch and that will end the inning.

Bottom 2nd (1 out): Morrison flies out to short left field. Aybar with the catch. 2 outs. Mike Zunino is up.

Bottom 2nd (0 out): Seager grounds out to second base. 1 out. Logan Morrison is up.

Bottom 2nd (0 out): Seager takes the first pitch low.

Due Up: Kyle Seager, Logan Morrison, Mike Zunino

We head to the bottom of the second and it is 1-0 Angels.

Top 2nd (2 out): Felix working around the zone with pitches inside, outside, and low. Cron pops out to Miller at shortstop and that will end the inning.

Top 2nd (2 out): Cron takes the first pitch inside.

Top 2nd (1 out): Aybar grounds out to Cano. 2 out.

Top 2nd (0 out): STRIKE THREE! Felix with his fourth strikeout! Up next is Erick Aybar

Top 2nd (0 out): Freese with a chopper down the third base line that just drifts foul. 2-2

Top 2nd (0 out): Felix starts off with a pitch high and insider to Freese.

Due Up: Freese, Aybar, Cron

End of 1: Los Angeles Angels 1, Seattle Mariners 0

Bottom 1st (2 out): Weaver battles back to get a full count after falling behind 3-0. Cruz pops up the breaking ball to second base and that will end the inning.

Bottom 1st (1 out): Cano grounds out to second base but Smith advances to third on the fielder's choice. 2 out and up comes Nelson Cruz.

Bottom 1st (1 out): Cano drives the 2-1 pitch into the seats on the third base side. 2-2 count

Bottom 1st (1 out): Cano takes a couple of early balls. 2-0 count

Bottom 1st (1 out): Seth Smith comes up to the plate in his Mariners debut. He drives a ball into the gap in right center for a standup double. He really got a hold of that ball. Up comes Robinson Cano.

Bottom 1st (0 out): Austin Jackson lines the second pitch to the shortstop, he is thrown out at first. 1 out

Due Up: Austin Jackson, Seth Smith, Robinson Cano

1st (3 out): STRIKE THREE! Joyce goes down swinging and Felix strikes out the side. He does give up a home run though and as we go to the bottom of the 1st, it is Angels 1, Mariners 0

1st (2 out): Another first pitch strike for Felix.

1st (2 out): STRIKE THREE! Pujols goes down swinging and that is two strikeouts for Felix here in the first inning. Up next is Matt Joyce

1st (1 out): Pujols chops at a pitch but it rolls just foul. 2-2

1st (1 out): Pujols takes the first pitch low. Ball 1

1st (1 out): HOME RUN! Mike Trout takes Felix deep to center field and it is just over the fence. Angels 1-0

1st (1 out): Felix throws a little low. Ball 2. 2-2

1st (1 out): A good battle going on here as Trout fouls off a third straight pitch. 1-2

1st (1 out): Trout fouls the next pitch off into the first base stands.

1st (1 out): Trout battles off a high fastball. 1-2

1st (1 out): Felix is really feeling it today. 5 pitches and 5 strikes.

1st (1 out): STRIKE THREE! Calhoun does't even get the bat off the shoulder and he is down on strikes. Mike Trout is up to the plate and he fouls off the first pitch.

1st (0 out): Calhoun fouls off the second pitch

1st (0 out): First pitch at 4:12 pm ET and it is a strike on the inside corner. We are underway!

The King registered 248 strikeouts last season and is ready to get another potential Cy Young season started.

And here come the Seattle Mariners! A giant roar from the crowd and the 42,000+ are waving their yellow towels.

The King's Court down the left field line is ready to rock! Everybody is decked out in their yellow shirts with their "K" signs. Will Felix Hernandez reach the ten strikeout plateau today?

This is the first time that the Mariners have opened their season at Safeco Field since 2008.

We are so glad that you are joining us today, Felix Hernandez will get us underway shortly as he will face off with Kole Calhoun

The National Anthem is in the books and we are one step closer to first pitch at Safeco Field

Nelson Cruz looks pumped for today's game coming out of the tunnel at a full sprint to the first-base line.

Still big pockets of empty seats in the upper deck. The traffic was pretty wicked around Seattle today, maybe some people underestimated the commute.

Intros are underway!

The Mariners are getting ready for their introductions.

Checking back in with the scoreboard, Toronto leads the Yankees 6-1 in the bottom of the 8th. Detroit leads Minnesota 4-0 in the top of the 9th. Colorado is up 7-0 on Milwaukee in the top of the 4th. Boston leads Philadelphia 1-0 in the bottom of the 2nd. Baltimore leads Tampa Bay 1-0 in the top of the 1st.

It looks as though the roof will be open for Opening Day! Very interesting decision considering their is some rain over the Olympic Mountains according to the radar.

We are inching closer to first pitch here at Safeco Field. The ballpark is filling up slowly as the fans are energized for a big season.

Live coverage of that game will start around 8:00 pm ET right here on VAVEL USA.

We will get our first look at Hisashi Iwakuma in our next edition of the Mariners Game of the Week next Monday night from Dodger Stadium as the M's travel down to the City of Angels for a three-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mariners will throw James Paxton tomorrow night in game two of the opening series with the Angels. Hisashi Iwakuma will get the ball on Wednesday.

Mariners reporter Shannon Drayer reporting on the pre-game show today that shortstop Chris Taylor could be back in mid-April potentially.

We are just about 75 minutes away from first pitch at Safeco Field. The run to the World Series begins here.

Here is a look at some of the procedures that have been instituted to try and speed up the pace of play.

Former Mariners second baseman Joey Cora is throwing out the first pitch today.

For those of you who wondered, the roof is closed today with a slight chance of rain in the Seattle area.

Wow, fireworks already at Miller Park in Milwaukee as the Colorado Rockies put up four in the top of the first. That game is 4-0 going to the bottom of the 1st.

The Angels are just finishing up batting practice down on the field.

And of course, as soon as we mention the no-hitter it is broken up by Brian McCann. The Blue Jays lead 5-0 in the bottom of the 4th.

The local TV crew from Root Sports Northwest is getting ready to hit the air from their center field staging area.

A developing story to keep your eye on, Toronto starting pitcher Drew Hutchison has not allowed a hit against the Yankees yet. That game is in the bottom of the 4th.

The Houston Astros take on the Cleveland Indians later on this afternoon at Minute Maid Park. Finally the Texas Rangers are in the Bay Area to take on the Oakland A's at O.co Coliseum.

Those are the only two games going on right now. Two more will start in the next hour. The Boston Red Sox are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies at 3:05 pm ET. The Baltimore Orioles are taking on the Tampa Bay Rays with the first pitch scheduled for 3:10 pm ET.

The Detroit Tigers have an early lead on the Minnesota Twins. Detroit is leading 3-0 in the Top of the 5th at Comerica Park.

The Toronto Blue Jays have jumped out to an early 5-0 lead on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Toronto has two on and two out in the top of the fourth inning.

Taking a look around the American League scoreboard.

What are your thoughts on today's game?

And on the mound is Felix Hernandez

1) Austin Jackson, CF; 2) Seth Smith, RF; 3) Robinson Cano, 2B; 4) Nelson Cruz, DH; 5) Kyle Seager, 3B; 6) Logan Morrison, 1B; 7) Mike Zunino, C; 8) Dustin Ackley, LF; 9) Brad Miller, SS.

For the Seattle Mariners, the lineup looks like this:

And on the mound is Jered Weaver

9) #12 Johnny Giavotella, 2B

8) #17 Chris Iannetta, C

7) #24 C.J. Cron, DH

6) #2 Erick Aybar, SS

5) #6 David Freese, 3B

4) #20 Matt Joyce, LF

3) #5 Albert Pujols, 1B

2) #27 Mike Trout, CF

1) #56 Kole Calhoun, RF

The starting lineups have been released, here is a look at the lineup for the Los Angeles Angels.

While we don’t know what the end will be for the 2015 Seattle Mariners, it promises to be a very interesting summer of baseball in the Emerald City. Stay tuned for more coverage as we approach first pitch at Safeco Field.

This is a very good strategy from manager Lloyd McClendon as the season begins especially if the Paxton/Walker/Elias mini-rotation does occur. The last thing that the Mariners want to see is their young pitching hit a wall once the later months come. By rotating the younger pitchers, McClendon can maximize their Major League starts while also limiting their innings.

It appears like we will see two tiers of the starting rotation for the Seattle Mariners. The guys who will always be there (Felix Hernandez, J.A. Happ, and Hisashi Iwakuma) and the guys who will likely have a mini-rotation of their own (James Paxton, Taijuan Walker, and Roenis Elias).

The Mariners look to be even stronger in their starting rotation this year now that Taijuan Walker has made the big league club to start the year.

His Opening Day numbers are excellent even by Felix standards. He has a 5-0 record and a 1.52 ERA in seven previous Opening Day starts. He has struck out 52 batters in 53 1/3 innings.

Those numbers are slightly worse at Safeco Field. This will be his 21st appearance against the Angels at home with a career record of 8-8 and a 3.94 ERA. He has 123 strikeouts in 134 2/3 innings pitched.

Felix is making his 41st appearance against the Angels during his career. His results are mixed with some great numbers over the last few seasons. His career record against the Angels is 11-13 with a 3.52 ERA. He has 258 strikeouts in 270 2/3 innings pitched.

Taking the hill for the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day will be the King, Felix Hernandez. King Felix is making his eighth Opening Day start for the Mariners and his seventh consecutive. He pitched in five games against the Angels last season with a 3-0 record and 0.79 ERA. He also struck out 47 batters in just 34 innings pitched. His numbers against the Angels at Safeco Field in 2014 where 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA, 16 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched.

The biggest key to watch for during the first few weeks of the season will Kyle Seager. Seager will need to show early that he can be a consistent threat to get hits and drive in runs. With Seager hitting well, pitchers will be forced to face off with Cano and Cruz knowing that there is a dangerous hitter following them up. He had a good season last year hitting .268 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs, expect those numbers to increase with the addition of Cruz.

Here is a look at the projected starting lineup for the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day. 1) Austin Jackson, CF; 2) Seth Smith, RF; 3) Robinson Cano, 2B; 4) Nelson Cruz, DH; 5) Kyle Seager, 3B; 6) Logan Morrison, 1B; 7) Mike Zunino, C; 8) Dustin Ackley, LF; 9) Brad Miller, SS.

While Miller brings a little bit more power at the shortstop position, his defense has been poor. Over the past two season, Miller has made 175 appearances at shortstop with 25 combined errors.

The Mariners will not have their first-choice lineup available to them as well kick off the season. Brad Miller will likely get the nod at shortstop after projected starter Chris Taylor picked up a wrist injury during Spring Training. Taylor suffered the injury off a foul tip back in mid-March. The timetable of his injury was stated at 4-to-6 weeks from Mariners beat writer Ryan Divish.

How many home runs do you see Nelson Cruz hitting this season? Can he eclipse Sexson’s mark of 21 at Safeco Field?

Some more numbers for all of the stat guys out there (including yours truly), Seattle has not had a player hit 20+ home runs at Safeco Field since 2005 when Richie Sexson hit 21. Sexson batted from the right side of the plate like Cruz, though Sexson played at Safeco Field before the outfield walls were brought in.

The addition of Cruz brought great expectation as now the club finally was in possession of that power hitter that had been lacking in years past. Seattle has not had a player hit for more than 30 home runs in a season since 2009 when Russell Branyan jacked 31 home runs.

General Manager Jack Zduriencik made a big splash in the offseason when the Mariners announced that they had come to terms with free agent designated hitter Nelson Cruz. The deal was a four-year contract worth $57 million and filled the most immediate need for the club. A power hitter from the right side of the plate. Cruz led all of Major League Baseball with 40 home runs in 2014 for the Baltimore Orioles.

The baseball buzz is back in the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Mariners have their best all-around team since that magical 2001 crew. It started last season with an improbable run to the final day of the season. Seattle actually was still alive for the postseason after 161 games. Unfortunately, the Oakland A’s won their final game to eliminate the Mariners but it was a big step in the right direction for the franchise.

My name is Matthew Evans and I will be your host today as well as throughout the season for Seattle Mariners Live Coverage where we’ll have at least one game per week as the Mariners look to return to the postseason for the first time since the 2001 season. They made it to the American League Championship Series before falling to the New York Yankees in five games.

We are so happy that you have joined us today here at VAVEL USA. Our game today features two American League West clubs, one in the best position they have been in for a long time and one that may be taking a step back in 2015. Today the Seattle Mariners welcome in the Los Angeles Angels to Safeco Field.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL USA’s live coverage of Major League Baseball. It is probably the best day of the baseball season every year, Opening Day. Dreams of a World Series Championship are on the minds of fans across the nation as their club takes the field for the first time in 2015.