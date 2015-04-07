San Francisco Giants Place Matt Cain on DL

The comeback attempt for San Francisco Giants starter Matt Cain will have to wait a while longer. The Giants announced Tuesday afternoon that they have placed the right-hander on the disabled list retroactive to April 4.

Cain is suffering from a right flexor tendon strain, and the extent is unclear so far as is his timetable for return. According to NBC Sports' Rotoworld, "the only plan at this time is for him to take a few days off from throwing before being re-evaluated."

Cain's 2014 season ended on July 9 after pitching six innings to the Oakland Athletics because of bone chips that he had for 10 years. He had them removed on August 12. He made only 15 starts, compiling a record of 2-7 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.

Approximately six weeks later, Cain had surgery to remove even more bone spurs from his right ankle. He made four Cactus League starts during the just-completed Spring Training, compiling a 5.40 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

As the Giants noted in their tweet, Chris Heston will come up from Triple-A and take Cain's Wednesday evening start. Rotoworld adds that Ryan Voglesong will then likely move into Cain's rotation spot for the duration of Cain's DL stint, assuming Jake Peavy (sore back) is ready to pitch in his scheduled weekend start.