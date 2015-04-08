C.J. Wilson And LA Angels Blank Seattle Mariners To Even Series

The Los Angeles Angels traveled to play the Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. Los Angeles was looking for revenge after losing by three runs on Opening Day. The Angels used phenomenal pitching to defeat the Mariners, 2-0.

C.J. Wilson (W: 1-0, 0.00 ERA) got the start for the Angels and was dominant. Wilson went 8.0 innings and gave up just two hits and one walk. The solid start was just what Wilson was looking for to start the season. He also struck out two.

The lefty was touched by Rickie Weeks, the Mariners leadoff hitter, and Nelson Cruz, their slugger. Justin Ruggiano drew the walk.

James Paxton (L: 0-1, 3.00 ERA) did a great job on the mound for Seattle, until he gave up a two-run shot to right center off the bat of David Freese. He finished with six innings pitched, two runs on four hits and one walk. Paxton added five strikeouts to his in-game resume. The home run was really his only blemish in the loss.

The bullpen was fresh for Seattle. Tom Wilhelmsen, Yoervis Medina and Tyler Olson combined for three innings of scoreless baseball. Between the three, they only allowed one hit.

Huston Street (SV (1): 0-0, 0.00 ERA) came in after Wilson tallied 96 overall pitches. It took Street 15 pitches and two strikeouts to finish off the already weak Mariners.

Erick Aybar went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .286/.286/.286. Mike Trout, the reigning American League MVP, went 1-for-4 and is now hitting .250/.250/.750.

With the series tied, the Angels and Mariners will meet once more at Safeco Field. Los Angeles will send Matt Shoemaker to the mound and Seattle will send out Hisashi Iwakuma.

Shoemaker came out of nowhere to finish 16-4 with a 3.04 ERA and a 5.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He was able to finish second in American League Rookie of the Year voting, despite hitting the disabled list a few times.

Iwakuma was a 2013 All-Star product and has been an outstanding pitcher during his MLB career. Over 77 career starts, Iwakuma has a 37-19 record with a 2.97 ERA.