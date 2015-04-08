Chicago Cubs Bring James Russell Back To Wrigley Field

Left-hander James Russell did not stay unemployed very long. In fact, he is returning to very familiar and friendly confines. MLB.com's Carrie Muskat has announced that the Chicago Cubs have signed Russell to a Minor League contract for 2015.

The Atlanta Braves released Russell on March 29. The Cubs traded the lefty to Atlanta at last year's July 31 trade deadline (July 29 specifically) after he pitched for the Cubs from 2010 until then. Russell allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in 7 2/3 Spring Training innings last month for Atlanta.

Russell brings experience to the Cubs. He has a career record of 10-16 with three saves, a 3.74 ERA, and a 1.27 WHIP in 338 games, which is very solid for a reliever. He has made only six starts.

Russell was scheduled to make $596,312 for Atlanta in his final year of arbitration eligibility. He becomes a free agent after this season.

NBC Sports' RotoWorld notes that Russell will first attend extended Spring Training and then report to Triple-A Iowa at a yet undetermined time. He should spend most of the season in the Cubs' Major League bullpen.